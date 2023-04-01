NMACC Grand Opening: Salman Khan poses with Shah Rukh Khan's family as Pathaan skips media

We can't stop smiling as Salman Khan posed with Shah Rukh Khan's family at Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre's grand inauguration event.

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan were in for a bittersweet experience at the NMACC launch ceremony on Friday night (March 31). Media and fans were hoping to see the celebrity at the star-studded event.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan avoided public appearances, leaving Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, and Suhana Khan to stand in for him at the launch in front of the paparazzi. To everyone's astonishment, Salman Khan chose to join the family, resulting in a memorable image.

Gauri Khan looked stunning in a semi-sheer glittering ensemble, her hair left open in paparazzi photos. Aryan Khan drew everyone's attention with a black pair of trousers, a maroon jacket, and a black shirt underneath.

Suhana, a soon-to-be-debuting actress, stood out in her scarlet off-shoulder gown. While the trio posed together, Salman chose to join them, providing fans with a nice moment.

As if the star-studded occasion wasn't already memorable, Salman Khan added to it by posing for a photo with Shah Rukh's son Aryan separately for the media.

Nonetheless, Shah Rukh's manager verified on Instagram that the Pathaan star did attend the event but avoided the media spotlight. Shah Rukh grabbed our hearts in a sleek black ensemble in the photos.

Grand opening of NMACC

The event is being held at the Jio World Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex, which also houses the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan, Rajinikanth, Ekta Kapoor, and Aamir Khan attended the event, as did Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and Salman Khan.

The institution, according to various publications, is a huge theatre that can seat over 2000 people. It also boasts a cutting-edge 250-seat studio theatre and a dynamic 125-seat cube. Children, students, older folks, and those with disabilities can all utilise the centre for free.

"An ode to our nation, the Cultural Centre aims to preserve and promote Indian arts. I hope our spaces nurture and inspire talent, bringing together communities from across India and the globe,” said founder and chairperson Nita Ambani about the cultural centre.

