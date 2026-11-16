Bollywood star Akshay Kumar attended the 18th International Kudo Tournament in Ahmedabad, joined by Gujarat DyCM Harsh Sanghavi. The actor emphasized health, discipline, and supporting young martial artists during the prestigious event.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Sunday attended the opening ceremony of an International Kudo Tournament in the presence of Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi in Ahmedabad. The 18th Akshay Kumar International Kudo Tournament brought together "young champions from across the country, showcasing their skill, determination and passion for the sport.

On Monday, Akshay took to Instagram and shared several pictures from the tournament with children. Actress Bhumi Pednekar was also present at the opening ceremony. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) "A day filled with energy, talent and some truly inspiring moments! The 18th Akshay Kumar International Kudo Tournament brought together young champions from across the country, showcasing their skill, determination and passion for the sport. It was wonderful to have Shri @iharshsanghavi, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat and @bhumisatishpednekkar join us in celebrating the spirit of martial arts and the achievements of these young athletes. From incredible demonstrations to celebrating our winners, it was wonderful to see the next generation of martial artists shine. Here’s a glimpse of the day," he wrote on Instagram.

At the event, Akshay also highlighted the importance of good health. "Today, such a grand programme has been organised, and we have been conducting this programme for the past 18 years. I believe that one's life should be guided by four principles: Sukh (happiness), Shanti (peace), Seva (service), and fourthly is Sehat (health). Health is the most important of all. If you have good health, only then will you get the opportunity to pursue happiness, peace and service. One should live their life as a healthy person," he said.

DyCM thanked actor Akshay Kumar on behalf of the youth of Gujarat. He said that Akshay Kumar's dedication to the sport is truly inspiring. Despite his busy schedule and film commitments, he has been consistently supporting and making time for the Kudo Tournament for the last seven to eight years without missing a single year. He highlighted that Akshay Kumar is an inspiration for today's youth in fitness, discipline and dedication.