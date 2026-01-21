Nita Ambani, at the National Association for the Blind's 75th Foundation Day, announced a Rs 5 crore commitment over five years to support the visually impaired, celebrating the 22-year partnership between Reliance Foundation Drishti and NAB.

Reliance Foundation founder-chairperson Nita Ambani graced the 75th Foundation Day of the National Association for the Blind (NAB) on Monday (January 19). At the event, Nita Ambani shared an emotional evening with the children, teachers, caretakers, and members of NAB India, where she also announced a commitment of Rs 5 crores over the next five years to support the visually impaired community. Bollywood actor John Abraham was also present at the event alongside other dignitaries.

The event also marked 22 years of Reliance Foundation Drishti's meaningful partnership with NAB India - a shared journey that continues to transform lives by restoring the gift of sight for over 22,000 people to date and also empowering them to lead a life filled with hope, dignity and independence.

'75 Years of Faith'

Speaking at NAB's Foundation Day event, Nita Ambani described the occasion as a "faith in human potential, equitable opportunities, and dignity." "This is not just a milestone. It is 75 years of faith - faith in human potential. Faith in equitable opportunities. Faith in dignity. And faith that no child's future should ever be dimmed because of how they see the world," she said.

Two Decades of Transformative Partnership

Reflecting on the association between NAB India and Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani added, "Of all the work we do - in healthcare, education, sport, culture, or women's empowerment - our experience with the visually impaired community has been among the most humbling, most fulfilling, and most transformative. Through Reliance Foundation's Drishti programme, together with the National Association for the Blind, we have worked to provide education and livelihoods to prevent vision loss through over two lakh free consultations, to publish India's only international fortnightly Braille newspapers in Hindi and Marathi, with a readership of over 30,000, and, through free corneal transplants and eye surgeries, we have also illuminated more than 22,000 lives with the gift of sight."

Honouring Sporting Triumphs

In her speech, Nita Ambani also offered a nod to the victory of India's Blind Women's Cricket Team, who won their maiden trophy last year. "As part of our United in Triumph movement, we honoured India's Blind Women's Cricket team, who won the first-ever Blind Women's World Cup last year. For me personally, the happiest and most fulfilling moment was when this brave team stood along with two other champion teams - India's Men's Cricket team and Women's Cricket team. Their incredible stories of hardships, setbacks, and self-belief inspired all of us deeply and touched our hearts," she said, before sharing the story of Deepika TC, the captain of India's Blind Women's Cricket Team.

The Journey of Captain Deepika TC

"Today, Deepika is not only making India proud on the global sporting stage; she is also pursuing her bachelor's degree in arts and inspiring countless other little girls and boys. Deepika's journey reminds us that dreams are not shaped by what eyes can see, but by what the heart dares to believe," Nita Ambani delightfully shared.

A New Commitment of Rs 5 Crores

Noting that India is home to over 20 per cent of the world's blind population, the Reliance Foundation chairperson announced a fund of Rs 5 crores to support the community through two new programs. The programs will aim to support blind working women and students, along with a series of national-level skill-building programs for persons with visual impairment.