Actor Nimrat Kaur celebrated her birthday by offering prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. She shared pictures on Instagram, expressing gratitude. Fellow actors like Manoj Bajpayee wished her. Nimrat was last seen in 'The Family Man 3'.

Marking her birthday on Thursday, actor Nimrat Kaur offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple. Nimrat took to Instagram and shared pictures from the temple. Dressed gracefully in a saree, she appeared happy and serene as she offered her prayers.

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"Brought in my birthday in with Baba Vishwanath's blessings at the Mangal Aarti this morning. So grateful for all the love, warmth and all your kind wishes. Whatever the universe has planned, there couldn't have been a better start to my new year, my first ever time in Banaras. My heart is full, thank you life...Har Har Mahadev," she captioned the post.

Birthday Wishes from Film Fraternity

Nimrat has received several birthday wishes not only from her fans but also from her fellow members of the film industry. "Happy birthday wanderer best wishes on your birthday," actor Manoj Bajpayee commented.

On the Work Front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nimrat was seen in 'The Family Man 3', featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat. In the series created by Raj and DK, Manoj Bajpayee plays Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man leading a double life as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictional division of the National Investigation Agency.