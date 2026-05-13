'How I Met Your Mother' actor Nick Pasqual has been convicted of attempted murder, burglary, and rape for stabbing his ex-girlfriend, Allie Shehorn. He faces a potential life sentence and will be sentenced on June 2.

Actor Nick Pasqual, known for his role in 'How I Met Your Mother', has been convicted of injuring a spouse or a partner, first-degree burglary and rape, as per E! News. This came after the actor was found guilty of attempting murder of his ex-girlfriend, Allie Shehorn, on May 8, following an incident that allegedly took place after he broke into her residence and stabbed her

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Conviction and Sentencing Details

The 36-year-old will be sentenced on June 2 and could face a maximum sentence of life in state prison, reported E! News.

As alleged by the prosecutors, the incident took place in May 2024 after Pasqual allegedly broke into the Shadow Hills residence of the Hollywood makeup artist Allie Shehorn, where he stabbed her multiple times. Following the same, he allegedly fled the scene and was later detained at a border checkpoint in Texas between the United States and Mexico, stated a May 2024 press release shared by Los Angeles County authorities.

The actor was subsequently charged with one count of attempted murder, followed by one count of first-degree residential burglary with a person present, and one count of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiance, boyfriend, girlfriend, or child's parent, then Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon shared at the time. Pasqual had then pleaded not guilty to all charges.

History of Abuse and Restraining Order

According to reports, the actor's ex-girlfriend, Allie Shehorn, had filed a restraining order against him on May 20, just days before the alleged attack. In her petition, she accused Pasqual of rape and strangulation in April 2024, and also alleged that he hit her with a belt in January of the same year.

(ANI)