Nick Jonas birthday: Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra drops wonderful message for her son-in-law

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have strong relationships with each other's families. They frequently use social media to share glimpses of their valuable time together. Today, September 16, 2024, Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, sent a birthday greeting to her son-in-law, calling him 'amazing.' She also said Nick was a 'gift.'

Madhu Chopra rushed to Instagram today to post a heartfelt video celebrating Nick Jonas' birthday. The movie featured footage from Nick's concerts and photos of him with Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti Marie, and other family members. The video consisted of visuals from Nick’s concerts and pictures with Priyanka Chopra, her daughter Malti Marie, and their family members. It ended with the text, “Happy Birthday to my amazing son-in-law! Wishing you all the happiness in the world.”

Also Read: Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth marriage: Know the couple's Rs 135 crore combined net worth

In the caption, Madhu Chopra wrote, “Happy birthday to my wonderful son-in-law. You are truly a blessing! So grateful to have you in our family.”

Fans also took the opportunity to convey their heartfelt wishes to Nick Jonas in the post's comments section. One person said, “What a beautiful video, happy birthday Nick,” while another wrote, “ohh, this is really wonderful. Happy Birthday @nickjonas.”

A comment read, “Happy Birthday Jiju,” and another wished, “Happiness and prosperity always.” One user described it as “Sweetest birthday msg,” and another stated, “this is perfect.” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.

In July 2024, Madhu Chopra also made a special post for Priyanka’s birthday. She stated, “Happy Birthday to my unstoppable daughter, @priyankachopra. Your talent and grace continue to inspire millions around the world. Here’s to another year of breaking barriers and making history!”

Also Read: Raha Kapoor's green designer salwar suit price will leave you STUNNED!

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas celebrated his birthday in France with Priyanka and their daughter Malti Marie. The couple published a lovely photo gallery of their time on a yacht. PC regarded his trip as "one for the books for sure..." The ideal pause with my beloved. "Ready set go!"

The couple has since returned to their separate jobs. Priyanka said that she has begun production on the highly anticipated second season of her American spy thriller Citadel.

Latest Videos