Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor dressed their daughter Raha in beautiful green suit, made from soft cotton blend fabric and features floral artwork
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to their daughter Raha Kapoor's fashion. Recently, Raha's up-to-date traditional attire was see
Raha, who arrived at the Kapoor house for Ganesh Chaturthi, wore a parrot green sleeveless kurta, pants, and dupatta set for the occasion, which looks very cute on her
Alia Bhatt got a special custom-made mini sage pin-tuck embellished kurta set made for her daughter from seeaash.in, whose original price is said to be INR 17,500
This suit of one and a half year old Raha is made from soft cotton blend fabric. Along with this, floral artwork has been added to its dupatta, which makes it very unique
The parrot green color kurta has same matching lining detailing. Along with this, keeping its neckline zero, a cut out has been given in the front, which is giving it a decent look
Overall, this stylish three-piece suit worn by Raha Kapoor is very elegant