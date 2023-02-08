Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Newlywed couple Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani first look at Jaisalmer airport is full of love - WATCH

    After a long wait, the reel-life Shershaah pair, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, have finally married at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace on Feb 7 and now their first video as a married couple is getting viral on Instagram which is unmissable.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 8, 2023, 7:26 PM IST

    Congratulations are in order for the newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. After a lengthy wait, the day finally arrived when Sidharth and Kiara got married for life to begin their new phase together. The much-loved Bollywood pair, Sidharth and Kiara, who have been together for a few years and kept it low-key and private, married on February 7, Tuesday, in a traditional ceremony at the Suryagarh Fort in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. 

    The couple's family members, and a few close friends, including some renowned Bollywood celebrities, attended the small wedding. A couple of hours back, Kiara Advani took to her official Instagram to share photos from her wedding day. She was a fine sight and a stunning bride. Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, resembled an Indian royal. They looked like a perfect captivating couple, and the bride and groom's photos are mesmerizing. 

    ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani are NOW husband and wife; check out their wedding photos

    While Kiara wore a baby pink lehenga, Sid looked suave in an off-white sherwani with gold embroidery. Sidharth and Kiara sat opposite one another with their hands folded and broad smiles on their cheeks in the first photos.

    Now a new video has gone viral on the internet. A well-known paparazzo account has posted the video of Sidharth and Kiara coming to the Jaisalmer airport as a newly-wedded couple, which has won the hearts of fans and netizens.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    In the video, Sidharth Malhotra is opening the door of their car for his wife, Kiara Advani. The team of paparazzis at the airport are cheering and rooting for this new B-town couple. Sid and Kiara looked so adorable and breathtaking as a couple that the sight is unmissable. Sidharth and Kiara happily posed for the paps and also waved their hands at them.

    ALSO READ: Propose Day 2023: Know details about its history, importance

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2023, 7:26 PM IST
