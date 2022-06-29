Newly married Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker rushed to hospital in medical emergency

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Travis Barker, the drummer and husband of Kourtney Kardashian, was rushed to the hospital after sending a mysterious tweet.

    Bangalore, First Published Jun 29, 2022, 4:47 PM IST

    Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker rushed to Cedar-Sinai Medical Center for further care after first checking into West Hills Hospital and Medical Center. According to TMZ, Travis Barker was taken to a hospital in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 28.

    Travis's condition or the circumstances surrounding his hospitalisation have not yet been made public. Pictures of the Blink 182 drummer being carried leaving the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center by his wife Kourtney Kardashian are making the rounds on social media.

    However, the reason for which Barker was admitted remains undisclosed. 'God save me' was the last tweet Mr. Barker posted before being admitted to the hospital, and it has since gone viral. 

    However, several fans noted that since it has the same title as his upcoming single with Machine Gun Kelly, it may be linked to that song. The teams representing Mr. Barker and his wife have not issued a comment.

    A sequence of images taken outside the hospital were posted on Twitter along with one of Travis' cryptic Tweets by a user. Alabama Barker, Barker's daughter, has meanwhile urged followers and fans to pray for him. Several minutes after hearing about the musician's hospitalisation, the 16-year-old commented on her Instagram Story, "Please send your prayers."

    Alabama soon removed the message from her account, but her fans captured screenshots and shared them online. Many reacted to the news, as one of them wrote, “He's got a history of serious blood clots in his arms. I hope he is well.” Sharing a crying gif, one fan wrote, “Lord, not Travis Barker - literally anybody but Travis Barker." 

    “Hoping for Travis' recovery,” one person said, “I hope Travis Barker is okay. 2022 can't lose any more drummers.” 

    Last month, Travis and Kourtney were united in marriage in an idyllic ceremony at an Italian castle. Additionally, there were Kourtney's mother, Kris Jenner, and her siblings, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner.

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2022, 4:47 PM IST
