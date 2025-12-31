Manali is witnessing a massive tourist influx for New Year 2026, with hotels fully booked. Visitors from across India are flocking to the hill town, hoping for snowfall and planning to celebrate with outdoor activities and DJ music.

New Year Rush in Manali

The hill town of Manali is getting ready for the New Year 2026 celebrations as a large number of tourists have begun to arrive from across the country. Ahead of the New Year, thousands of vehicles are reaching Manali, and hotels have already reported full bookings.

Visitors from Delhi, Chandigarh, and other cities have started gathering in the town. Many tourists are excited about outdoor activities, while children eagerly await snowfall. Areas like Rohtang Pass and Solang Valley are seeing heavy footfall as people hope for fresh snow.

Tourist Hopes for Snowfall and Celebrations

Jatin Mehta, who has come from Delhi to celebrate the New Year in Manali, shared his plans with ANI. He said that he reached Manali early in the morning and is hopeful that it will snow. Talking about New Year's Eve, he said, "We came from Delhi and reached here early this morning, hoping that there would be snowfall. Our plan for the 31st is to stay here and dance to the DJ music."

Another tourist, Geetu from Delhi, also spoke about her excitement. She said she finds Manali very beautiful and has visited many times before, but this trip feels special. She said, "We are very excited. Manali looks wonderful. We have come here many times before, but this time we are here to see snowfall. The children are very excited. We are waiting to celebrate the 31st evening with snowfall."

Vibrant Atmosphere and Local Hopes

Mall Road in Manali is already full of life. Tourists can be seen enjoying walks with their families on Mall Road and at Atal Chowk from early morning. Local people are hopeful that the tourist rush will help boost work and income during the holiday season.