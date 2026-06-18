The new song 'Engotta' from 'Balan - The Boy', the next film from 'Manjummel Boys' director Chidambaram, has just been released. The music is by the popular composer Sushin Shyam.The film, with a script by Jithu Madhavan, will be released in five languages on June 19.

The second song from 'Balan - The Boy', titled 'Engotta..', is finally out. This film comes from director Chidambaram, who gave us the massive hit 'Manjummel Boys'. The music for 'Balan' has been composed by Sushin Shyam, who is a trendsetter in Malayalam music. Sushin Shyam has also sung this new track, with lyrics penned by Anvar Ali. The film features Farsana Palathinkal, Adiseshan, Mohammed Sinan, Dolly June, Jean Paul Lal, Girish A D, and Beena Antony in key roles. 'Balan - The Boy' is set for a grand release on June 19 in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

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The movie is produced by K.V.N Productions and Thespian Films. Bookings for the film started a few days ago. What's more, Tovino Thomas is also playing a crucial role in the movie. The screenplay is written by Jithu Madhavan, the director of the recent blockbuster 'Aavesham'. The film's first song, 'Thakkol', was a huge hit and is still trending. Sushin Shyam's music is a major factor driving the hype around this film.

'Balan - The Boy' has already received great feedback after it was screened at the Marche du Film, which is part of the Cannes Film Festival. The trailer suggests that the film is a story about identity and survival. Full of suspense and thrills, the trailer has promised audiences a fantastic cinematic experience. The film has received a U/A 16+ certificate and has a runtime of 2 hours and 27 minutes. The trailer also got a massive response from viewers.

Here are the other crew members: Cinematography - Shyju Khalid, Music - Sushin Shyam. Editor - Vivek Harshan, Production Designer - Ajayan Chalissery, Casting Director/Executive Producer - Ganapathi, Costume Design - Sapna Kaja Rauther, Makeup - Ronex Xavier, Art Director - Indulal Kaveed, Audiography - Shijin Melvin Hutton, Abhishek Nair, Associate Producers - Supreet, Dhawal Jattania, Pooja Shah, Production Controller - Deepak Parameswaran, Associate Directors - Binu Balan, S K Sreerag, Colorist - Sreek Warrier, VFX - Egg White VFX, Still Photographer - Rohit K Suresh, PRO - Vaisakh C Vadakkeveed, Jinu Anilkumar, Publicity Design - Yellow Tooths.