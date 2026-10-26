Netflix will release the heartwarming family drama Dilwali Diwali on November 5. Starring Mihir Ahuja and Manoj Pahwa, the film explores generational dynamics and the true meaning of home, capturing emotional nuances with humor and heart.

New Film Dilwali Diwali to Premiere on Netflix

A new heartwwarming film 'Dilwali Diwali' is all set to be released on Netlix on November 5. Actors Mihir Ahuja, Manoj Pahwa will be seen in pivotal roles in the film.

Insights from the Cast

Mihir Ahuja on Ansh Sikka

Actor Mihir Ahuja, who plays Ansh Sikka, said, “Ansh’s journey in Dilwali Diwali comes from a place of love. I think that’s what makes the story so relatable. We all want to do the best for our families, but sometimes, in trying to give them more, we forget to understand what truly makes them happy. TTT has beautifully captured these nuances with humour and heart, and I’m excited for audiences to experience the film on Netflix this Diwali and see a little bit of their own families in the Sikkas.”

Manoj Pahwa on Generational Dynamics

Actor Manoj Pahwa, who plays Ansh’s father, said, “For a parent, home is never just about the walls, the furniture, or the address. It’s about the memories you’ve built, the people you’ve shared your life with, and the little things that make a place your own. Children may have a different idea of what makes a good life, but the love behind both perspectives is the same. In Dilwali Diwali, TTT and Netflix bring this familiar generational dynamic to life in a way that is deeply heartfelt. I hope audiences enjoy watching this story with their families on Netflix this Diwali and find their own meaning of home in it.”

Neelu Kohli and Aurra Bhatnagar are also a part of the project. (ANI)

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