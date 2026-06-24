Phoebe Bridgers announces her third solo album, 'Lost Weekend', set for release on August 14. This marks her first new original solo material since 2020's 'Punisher'. The announcement is accompanied by a new fall tour across the US and Europe.

Phoebe Bridgers is all set to come up with her third full-length solo album, 'Lost Weekend'. The album will be released on August 14. The announcement follows a series of concerts where the singer debuted her first new material in three years, culminating in a phone-free show at New York's Madison Square Garden and the unveiling of a fall tour, as per Variety.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

View this post on Instagram The album represents her first new original material since the release of the Boygenius album in 2023 (her group with Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus) and her solo album "Punisher" in 2020. Bridgers took home four trophies at the 2024 Grammy Awards, three for Boygenius and one for "Ghost in the Machine," her collaboration with SZA.

Tour Dates

Check out her TeLost Tour Dates:

September:

09.14.26 -- Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse* 09.15.26 -- Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse* 09.17.26 -- St. Paul, MN @ Grand Casino Arena* 09.18.26 -- Chicago, IL @ United Center* 09.19.26 -- Chicago, IL @ United Center* 09.22.26 -- Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena* 09.24.26 -- Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center* 09.25.26 -- Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center* 09.26.26 -- Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center* 09.28.26 -- Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena* 09.29.26 -- Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena*

October:

10.01.26 -- Toronto, ON @Scotiabank Arena* 10.02.26 -- Toronto, ON @Scotiabank Arena* 10.03.26 -- Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena* 10.06.26 -- Boston, MA @TD Garden* 10.07.26 -- Boston, MA @TD Garden* 10.09.26 -- Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center* 10.10.26 -- Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena* 10.11.26 -- Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena* 10.13.26 -- Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena* 10.16.26 -- Austin, TX @ Moody Center* 10.17.26 -- Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena* 10.19.26 -- Denver, CO @ Ball Arena* 10.21.26 -- Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center* 10.23.26 -- Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena* 10.24.26 -- Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena* 10.27.26 -- San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center* 10.28.26 -- San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center* 10.30.26 -- Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome* 10.31.26 -- Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome*

November:

11.01.26 -- Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome* 11.23.26 -- Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena # 11.24.26 -- Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena # 11.26.26 -- Manchester, United Kingdom @ Co-op Live # 11.27.26 -- Glasgow, United Kingdom @ OVO Hydro # 11.28.26 -- Birmingham, United Kingdom @ bp pulse LIVE #

December:

12.1.26 -- London, United Kingdom @ The O2 # 12.2.26 -- London, United Kingdom @ The O2 # 12.4.26 -- Paris, France @ Adidas Arena # 12.5.26 -- Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National # 12.7.26 -- Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome # 12.8.26 -- Dusseldorf, Germany @ PSD Bank Dome # (VENUE UPGRADE) 12.9.26 -- Berlin, Germany @ Velodrom # 12.11.26 -- Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena # 12.12.26 -- Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena #

(* with Alex G) (# with Isaac Wood + Anais)

(ANI)