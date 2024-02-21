Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Never my intention to hurt', Vikrant Massey apologizes for old post on Ram-Sita

    Actor Vikrant Massey apologizes for an old tweet featuring Lord Ram and Sita, clarifying it was never his intent to offend. He acknowledges the distasteful nature of the tweet and deletes it. Massey continues to bask in the success of '12th Fail' and gears up for his next project, 'The Sabarmati Report

    Actor Vikrant Massey has recently issued an apology for a tweet he shared in 2018 featuring a cartoon of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. The tweet, which resurfaced recently, drew criticism for its content. Massey clarified that it was never his intention to hurt sentiments or disrespect the Hindu community.

    The actor, known for his roles in successful films such as '12th Fail,' expressed regret for the tweet and acknowledged its distasteful nature. He emphasized that the same sentiment could have been conveyed without including the controversial cartoon. Massey promptly deleted the tweet and issued an apology on social media.

    The incident came to light when Mumbai-based advocate Ashutosh Dubey shared a screenshot of his conversation with Massey, revealing the actor's intent to apologize for the old tweet.

    '12th Fail,' directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is a biographical drama based on the inspiring life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who rose from poverty to become an IPS officer. The film stars Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar in lead roles and is currently available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

    In other news, Vikrant Massey has been cast in the upcoming film 'The Sabarmati Report,' produced by Ektaa Kapoor. The movie, which also stars Raashii Khanna and Riddi Dogra in pivotal roles, is based on the tragic real-life incident of the 2002 Sabarmati Express fire in Gujarat. The film is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2024.

