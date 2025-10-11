After weeks of online trolling, Natasa Stankovic is now receiving overwhelming support from netizens following Hardik Pandya’s rumored new girlfriend post. Fans have praised her calm and dignified silence, turning social media criticism.

Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya have been in the spotlight for their high-profile relationship and divorce eventually. Fans continue to follow their journey closely, especially amid rumors and public appearances that spark widespread discussions online.

After Hardik Pandya's alleged new relationship came into light with instagram stories of the cricketer. His ex wife Natasa Stankovic, model-actress, got a sudden thrust of sympathy from fans and followers. From bashing and speculating about her marriage, it seems, the internet now only has sympathies and tributes toward her.

From Trolls to Tributes: Natasa Wins the Internet

Natasa, who was previously trolled after rumors started swirling about her separation from Hardik Pandya, is now seeing the pendulum swing her way dramatically. Photographs of Hardik allegedly vacationing with actress Mahieka Sharma surfaced, and netizens united to support Natasa, claiming empathy and respect for her silence and dignity.

Many users went back to comment on her older Instagram posts, adding statements like “More respect to you now” and “You handled everything so gracefully.” Fans appreciated her not getting into the drama online or making cryptic posts; she chose to be composed and not to confront.

The Relationship Buzz That Sparked It All

The new relationship hit the buzz when social media enthusiasts noticed Hardik Pandya comfortable vacation pictures with actress Mahieka Sharma going around. The pictures went viral in a flurry, leading to commentating on cricketer's life post divorce from Natasa.

Natasa's Dignified Silence Speaks Volumes

Natasa Stankovic's concern over public perception has managed to draw acclaim everywhere. Not reacting to the rumors or clarifying anything, she kept mum, focusing instead on work and motherhood.

Sources close to the actress say she now prefers a life filled with positivity and tranquility, spending time with close friends and family. This lady is now seen by many in cyberspace as the spirit of calmness amidst storms, strength, and grace.