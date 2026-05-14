Netflix has confirmed 'Bridgerton' Season 5 will premiere in 2027, marking the first time two seasons will be released in consecutive years. The new season will centre on Francesca Bridgerton's story, based on 'When He Was Wicked'.

Netflix has confirmed that season 5 of the hit period drama 'Bridgerton' will premiere in 2027, marking the first time in the franchise's history that two consecutive seasons will arrive in back-to-back calendar years. The announcement was made during Netflix's upfront presentation, where Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria revealed the release timeline for the next chapter of the Regency-era romance drama, as per Deadline.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Since debuting in December 2020 during the pandemic, 'Bridgerton' has grown into a global streaming phenomenon. The series returned with season 2 in 2022, followed by season 3 in 2024 and season 4 in 2026.

Efforts to Reduce Gap Between Seasons

As per Deadline, in an effort to reduce the long gap between seasons, the OTT platform reportedly began production on season 5 in March, only weeks after Part 2 of season 4 premiered on February 26. The turnaround is the fastest in the show's history, surpassing the production schedule for season 4, which began filming two months after the release of season 3 Part 2.

Francesca Bridgerton Takes Center Stage

Produced by Shondaland, season 5 will centre on Francesca Bridgerton, played by Hannah Dodd. The upcoming season follows Francesca two years after the death of her husband, John Stirling, as she re-enters the marriage market for practical reasons. The storyline is based on 'When He Was Wicked', Francesca's book in Julia Quinn's Bridgerton series.

According to the official synopsis, Francesca's emotional journey takes a turn when John's cousin Michaela, played by Masali Baduza, returns to London to manage the Kilmartin estate. Her arrival forces Francesca to question whether to continue pursuing a practical future or follow her deeper emotions. The new season will also introduce Tega Alexander, Jacqueline Boatswain and Gemma Knight Jones to the cast.

A Netflix Juggernaut

'Bridgerton' continues to be one of Netflix's strongest-performing franchises. The Bridgerton universe has appeared in the platform's Global Top 10 more than 60 times and reached local Top 10 rankings in every tracked country, as per Deadline. Seasons 1 and 3 also feature on the platform's all-time Most Popular TV List, with each crossing 100 million views within their first 91 days.

Season 5 is executive produced by showrunner Jess Brownell alongside Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica and Chris Van Dusen. (ANI)