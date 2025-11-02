Netflix has partnered with Yash Raj Films to stream its classic and popular movies to a global audience. The phased rollout until 2026 began with Shah Rukh Khan's iconic films and will feature collections for other stars and festivals.

Bollywood fans are in for a treat as Netflix announced a partnership with Yash Raj Films (YRF) to bring a collection of the studio's classic and popular Bollywood films to audiences across 190 countries. Starting November 1, Netflix users can stream several YRF films as part of a phased rollout that will continue into 2026. The partnership will include films released in celebration of major festivals, birthdays, and special cinematic moments.

Phased Rollout and Star-Studded Collections

Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Celebration

To mark Shah Rukh Khan's birthday weekend, nine of his most iconic YRF films, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Mohabbatein, Dil To Pagal Hai, Veer-Zaara, and Chak De! India, became available on Netflix on November 1.

Salman Khan and Yash Raj Classics

Similarly, Salman Khan's blockbusters Ek Tha Tiger, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai will begin streaming on December 27, on the occasion of the actor's birthday. From November 14, audiences can watch Yash Raj classics such as Chandni, Kabhi Kabhie, Lamhe, Silsila, and Vijay.

Ranveer Singh and Holiday Collection

A special Ranveer Singh film collection, including Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Kill Dil, Befikre, and Gunday, will arrive on December 5. The holiday season will feature 34 films streaming between December 12 and 28, with two titles added daily, such as Bunty Aur Babli, Hum Tum, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic, Mujhse Dosti Karoge, and Ta Ra Rum Pum.

Future Releases and Themed Collections

The rollout will continue into 2026. Starting February 7, Netflix will release a Valentine's Week collection featuring eight romantic films, including Saathiya, Ishaqzaade, Bachna Ae Haseeno, and Salaam Namaste. YRF's Dhoom trilogy will stream from November 28, while the Mardaani series will arrive on January 22, 2026.

YRF and Netflix on the Partnership

Reflecting on Yash Raj Films' enduring legacy and its new chapter with Netflix, Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, said in a press release, "For over 50 years, Yash Raj Films has been fortunate to help shape the heart and soul of Indian cinema through its iconic stories. We are deeply humbled by the love and trust that audiences have showered on our movies. Bringing this remarkable cinematic legacy to Netflix allows the world to experience the colour, the music, and the magic of India and Indian cinema that YRF has always celebrated."

Monika Shergill, Vice President of Content at Netflix India, added, "This partnership marks a milestone for Indian cinema on Netflix. For nearly a decade, we've been proud to be the home of India's finest stories, delighting audiences across the world. From the beloved docu-series The Romantics, which offered an intimate glimpse into the legacy of Yash Raj Films, to now bringing these timeless blockbusters to our members, we're deepening our commitment to championing the depth, diversity, and emotion of Indian storytelling."

With this partnership, Netflix aims to celebrate five decades of Yash Raj Films' contribution to Indian cinema. (ANI)