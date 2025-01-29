Netflix's HIT show 'Lucifer' actor Tom Welling arrested for DUI; read details

Tom Welling, best known for his portrayal of Clark Kent on the hit TV series 'Smallville' and Marcus Pierce in 'Lucifer', was arrested early Sunday morning in Yreka, California, on charges of driving under the influence (DUI),

First Published Jan 29, 2025, 2:46 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 2:46 PM IST

Tom Welling, best known for his portrayal of Clark Kent on the hit TV series 'Smallville' and Marcus Pierce in 'Lucifer', was arrested early Sunday morning in Yreka, California, on charges of driving under the influence (DUI), as reported by Deadline.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office confirmed the arrest to Deadline. Welling was taken into custody by local police just after midnight on January 26, in the parking lot of an Arby's restaurant in Yreka, a city in Northern California.

Reports obtained by Deadline indicate that Welling had a blood alcohol content (BAC) at or above the legal limit of 0.08 per cent.

According to reports from the sheriff's department, he was booked at the scene and released from custody a few hours later, obtained by Deadline.
Details surrounding the arrest remain sparse, and the authorities have disclosed no additional information.

Tom Welling, who gained fame as Clark Kent on 'Smallville', most recently starred as L.A.P.D. Lieutenant Marcus Pierce in 'Lucifer'.
Welling has also appeared in popular TV series such as 'Professionals', 'Batwoman', and 'Judging Amy'.

On the film front, he has been part of projects like 'Draft Day', 'Parkland', 'Cheaper by the Dozen', 'Cheaper by the Dozen 2', and 'The Fog'.
His latest TV appearance was as Samuel Campbell in 'The Winchesters', a Supernatural spinoff. 

