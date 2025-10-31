Dining With The Kapoors: Netflix’s Dining With The Kapoors premieres on November 21, offering an intimate, heartwarming look at Bollywood’s first family as they celebrate Raj Kapoor’s 100th year with laughter, stories, and shared memories

The much-awaited family show Dining With The Kapoors is set to serve audiences a wholesome blend of emotions, laughter, and heartwarming family moments. The makers have officially announced the release date, along with a striking new poster. The documentary will premiere on November 21 on Netflix.

Netflix has extended an invitation to viewers to join the Kapoor khandaan for their legendary annual family lunch. The special documentary marks 100 years of the iconic Raj Kapoor and celebrates nearly a century of the Kapoor family’s influence on Indian cinema — a dynasty that continues to capture hearts across generations.

Created by Armaan Jain, directed and written by Smriti Mundhra, and produced by Aavashyak Media, the show promises to offer a glimpse into the family’s dining table and the stories that unfold around it. Known for their love of food, films, and family, the Kapoors open their doors in a candid, “fly-on-the-wall” documentary style that captures their unfiltered laughter, affectionate teasing, and emotional connections.

About The Documentary

The documentary brings together several members of the Kapoor clan — Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and others. The film celebrates not only their cinematic legacy but also the love, chaos, and togetherness that define Bollywood’s first family.

Netflix India’s Series Head Tanya Bami shared that the platform has long supported India’s growing interest in documentary storytelling. She expressed that Dining With The Kapoors is a project that beautifully captures both the grandeur and intimacy of the Kapoor family. She added that as the family comes together to honour Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary, the show overflows with warmth, humour, and nostalgia. According to her, under Smriti Mundhra’s direction — who earlier helmed Netflix’s The Romantics (2023) — the documentary offers an intimate look at the traditions, conversations, and enduring bonds that define the Kapoor family. She also noted Netflix’s excitement about collaborating with Aavashyak Media and Armaan Jain, calling it a heartfelt and authentic story that perfectly fits the streaming platform’s spirit.

Creator Armaan Jain said that bringing the Kapoor family together around one table felt like unlocking generations of cherished stories. He explained that Dining With The Kapoors is his way of honouring his grandfather, Raj Kapoor, and celebrating the timeless ties that hold the family together. He described the project as an emotional tribute to the memories, films, and familial warmth that define the Kapoors, adding that Netflix was the ideal partner to bring this story to audiences around the world.

However, the show has also sparked curiosity over one notable absence. When the first poster was released earlier this year, fans noticed that Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s wife, was not tagged in the promotional post. While spouses like Saif Ali Khan, Anissa Jain, and Bharat Sahni were mentioned, Alia’s name was conspicuously missing, leading to speculation about whether she will appear in the documentary.

Dining With The Kapoors promises to be more than just a family meal — it’s a celebration of legacy, love, and laughter from Bollywood’s most storied household.