Monisha Koirala OPENS up on having a life partner; Here's what she said

Manisha Koirala shared her thoughts on companionship with a blend of humor and wisdom. She remarked that she has found peace with her life and is content with her independence. While open to the idea of a companion, she expressed that such a relationship would need to complement her current quality of life rather than compromise it. She believes that if companionship is destined, it will happen naturally, aligning with her life’s rhythm

The actress emphasized her satisfaction with the life she has built, highlighting the sense of freedom, choice, and fulfillment she experiences. She expressed a strong desire to maintain this quality of life, showcasing her focus on personal happiness and self-reliance

Manisha Koirala continues to leave a lasting impression with her acting prowess. Her performance in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar last year reaffirmed her status as a versatile and gifted actress. Starting her Bollywood journey with Saudagar in 1991, she has delivered memorable performances in films like Bombay, 1942: A Love Story, Dil Se, and Khamoshi: The Musical

Beyond her illustrious acting career, Manisha’s triumph over ovarian cancer has made her an inspiration for millions. Diagnosed in 2012, she battled the disease with resilience and emerged victorious. Today, she is a strong advocate for cancer awareness, symbolizing hope and courage for others facing similar challenges

