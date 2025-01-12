Monisha Koirala OPENS up on having a life partner; Here's what she said

Manisha Koirala is known for her talent, grace, and resilience. With iconic roles in films like Dil Se and Bombay, she inspires both on and off-screen. Embracing independence, she champions personal fulfillment while advocating for cancer awareness worldwide

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 12, 2025, 11:51 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 12, 2025, 11:51 AM IST

Manisha Koirala shared her thoughts on companionship with a blend of humor and wisdom. She remarked that she has found peace with her life and is content with her independence. While open to the idea of a companion, she expressed that such a relationship would need to complement her current quality of life rather than compromise it. She believes that if companionship is destined, it will happen naturally, aligning with her life’s rhythm

article_image2

The actress emphasized her satisfaction with the life she has built, highlighting the sense of freedom, choice, and fulfillment she experiences. She expressed a strong desire to maintain this quality of life, showcasing her focus on personal happiness and self-reliance

article_image3

Manisha Koirala

Manisha Koirala continues to leave a lasting impression with her acting prowess. Her performance in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar last year reaffirmed her status as a versatile and gifted actress. Starting her Bollywood journey with Saudagar in 1991, she has delivered memorable performances in films like Bombay, 1942: A Love Story, Dil Se, and Khamoshi: The Musical

article_image4

Manisha Koirala

Beyond her illustrious acting career, Manisha’s triumph over ovarian cancer has made her an inspiration for millions. Diagnosed in 2012, she battled the disease with resilience and emerged victorious. Today, she is a strong advocate for cancer awareness, symbolizing hope and courage for others facing similar challenges

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Emergency Nitin Gadkari, Anupam Kher attend special screening of Kangana Ranaut starrer [WATCH] ATG

Emergency: Nitin Gadkari, Anupam Kher attend special screening of Kangana Ranaut starrer [WATCH]

Coldplay concert: Jasleen Royal to become the FIRST Indian artist to open for their India tour ATG

Coldplay concert: Jasleen Royal to become the FIRST Indian artist to open for their India tour

Deva song 'Bhasad Macha' OUT: Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde set stage on fire [WATCH] ATG

Deva song 'Bhasad Macha' OUT: Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde set stage on fire [WATCH]

Veteran actor Tiku Talsania suffers heart attack, hospitalised in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital RBA

Veteran actor Tiku Talsania suffers heart attack, hospitalised in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital

Bigg Boss 18 Vivian Dsena wife makes racist remark against Chum Darang furious fans demand apology RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena’s wife makes racist remark against Chum Darang, furious fans demand apology

Recent Stories

Bank Holidays in January 2025: Check complete list HERE ATG

Bank Holidays in January 2025: Check complete list HERE

Inside G20 Summit 2023 negotiations: Amitabh Kant reveals how India secured 'consensus' on Delhi declaration snt

Inside G20 Summit 2023 negotiations: Amitabh Kant reveals how India secured 'consensus' on Delhi declaration

Pushpa 2 to RRR: 10 HIGHEST grossing Indian movies BO Day 1 collection ATG

Pushpa 2 to RRR: 10 HIGHEST grossing Indian movies BO Day 1 collection

Aamir Khan reviews Junaid's Maharaj performance says, it felt 'Kachcha' in some parts [WATCH] NTI

Aamir Khan reviews Junaid's Maharaj performance says, it felt 'Kachcha' in some parts [WATCH]

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 EXCLUSIVE: Coach Ashwani Kumar Sharma on how 'Wazir' will be game-changer (WATCH) snt

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 EXCLUSIVE: Coach Ashwani Kumar Sharma on how 'Wazir' will be game-changer (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon