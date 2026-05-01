Angad Bedi was so determined to spend time with Neha Dhupia that he got a role in her film. But on set, Neha's mother was always around. So, Angad smartly started chatting more with her mother to win her over first.

Neha Dhupia's Unbelievable Love Story!

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The love stories we see on screen are one thing, but the real-life love stories of actors are often way more dramatic. One such 'bold and beautiful' story is the talk of Bollywood right now. It's about the social media-savvy Neha Dhupia and the handsome Angad Bedi.

8 Years of Friendship, Silent Love!

Neha and Angad knew each other for about 8 years. But both were confused whether it was just friendship or something more. Recently, the couple appeared as guests on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast and spilled some of their biggest life secrets. According to Angad Bedi, the plans he made to get closer to Neha were something else!

The Son-in-Law Who Impressed His Mother-in-Law First!

Angad was so keen on spending time with Neha that he managed to get a role in a movie she was acting in. But there was a catch – Neha's mother was always with her on the film set. That's when Angad showed his smarts. Instead of focusing on Neha, he started chatting more with her mother. It seems Angad truly followed the formula: "If you win over the mother, getting the daughter is easy!"

The Pregnancy Twist That Changed Everything!

The real twist in their story came when Neha found out she was pregnant. The news of being pregnant before marriage was a bit worrying for a moment, but it was in that very moment they realised their bond wasn't just friendship, but pure love. As Neha puts it, "It was only after I got pregnant that we understood the depth of our love. We were looking for love outside, but that unexpected event made us realise it was right there between us."

A Hasty Wedding, A Happy Family

When their families found out, there was a huge drama. Angad Bedi bravely told Neha's parents about the situation, and in 2018, they got married very secretly and quickly. Today, the couple is leading a very happy life with their two lovely children. "By God's grace, I got pregnant, and that's what officially started our love story," Neha still says with pride.

Overall, fans who heard Neha Dhupia's 'strange' love story are amazed, saying, "You can never tell where, how, or when love will happen." Just to be clear, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi themselves shared all these details on the podcast hosted by Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.