On the sixth anniversary of Rishi Kapoor's passing, Neetu Kapoor shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, posting a photo with the caption 'Always in our hearts'. Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and others also remembered the veteran actor.

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor on Thursday paid an emotional tribute to her late husband, Rishi Kapoor with a heartfelt post on social media marking six years since his passing. Taking to Instagram Stories, Neetu Kapoor shared a candid photograph of the couple, capturing a warm, smiling moment between them. She captioned it with the words, "Always in our hearts".

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Rishi Kapoor, one of Hindi cinema's most celebrated stars, passed away on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67 after a prolonged battle with leukemia. Known for his charm and versatility, he delivered memorable performances in films such as Bobby, Karz, Chandni and Kapoor & Sons, among many others.

The anniversary of his death continues to draw tributes from across the industry, including family members, colleagues, and admirers who fondly remember his "Chintu ji" persona and enduring contribution to Indian cinema.

Tributes Pour In From Family and Friends

Adding to the emotional remembrance, film distributor Raj Bansal also posted a tribute on his Instagram handle. The image features Rishi Kapoor alongside Sanjay Dutt and Neetu Kapoor, capturing a candid moment of laughter. It was captioned as, "Missing my dearest buddy." Kapoor and Dutt had shared screen space in films like 'Hathyar' and the 2012 remake of 'Agneepath.'

Joining her mother, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a deeply personal tribute. Posting a portrait of her father, she wrote, "Until we meet again. I'll keep celebrating you, loving you and missing you, always." Riddhima, known to have shared a close bond with her father, has often commemorated him through photographs and personal memories, keeping his legacy alive for followers.

A Storied Career and An Enduring Partnership

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, who married on January 22, 1980, were one of Bollywood's most beloved couples, both on and off screen. They starred together in several popular films including Amar Akbar Anthony, Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Kabhi Kabhie and Besharam.

In the years since his passing, Neetu Kapoor has returned to films and television, often sharing glimpses of her life and memories with her late husband.

Rishi Kapoor's final film, Sharmaji Namkeen, was completed with Paresh Rawal stepping in to finish portions left incomplete. (ANI)