Neena Gupta reveals she auditioned for the lead role in Shekhar Kapur's 'Bandit Queen'. The veteran actor shared that she pursued the part of Phoolan Devi but was told by the director that she was 'too good-looking' for the role.

Long before 'Bandit Queen' became a defining moment in Indian cinema, Neena Gupta had already imagined herself stepping into its bruising, history-altering world. The veteran actor has now revealed that she had auditioned for the lead role in Shekhar Kapur's landmark 1994 film, a part that eventually became a breakthrough performance for Seema Biswas.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Audition for Phoolan Devi

Speaking candidly in an exclusive interview with ANI, Gupta reflected on her early years in Bombay and recalled the time when Bandit Queen was being cast. She shared that she had actively pursued the role of Phoolan Devi, the central character whose life story formed the basis of the film. "I went to Bombay in 1993. I went in 1991, but I didn't feel like it," she said, describing a phase marked by uncertainty as the Hindi film industry was witnessing the emergence of a new wave of filmmakers and performers.

When Bandit Queen came up for casting, Gupta decided to audition for the demanding, complex and central role of Phoolan Devi. "I have also auditioned for Bandit Queen. For the main role," Neena Gupta said, adding that she even sent photographs to director Shekhar Kapur as part of the audition process. Recalling the effort she put in, Gupta said, "I have pictures of me with my hair stuck in my nose. I sent it to Shekhar," highlighting her willingness to undergo a complete transformation to suit the character.

However, Gupta revealed that Director Kapur felt she was not the right fit for the role. "Shekhar said you're too good-looking for that role. It was perfect casting. They wanted it a little dark. I was too fair for that," she said, while acknowledging that the final casting choice was "fabulous."

'Bandit Queen': A Landmark in Indian Cinema

Directed by Shekhar Kapur, Bandit Queen went on to become one of Indian cinema's most powerful biographical films. Based on the life of Phoolan Devi and adapted by Mala Sen from her book 'India's Bandit Queen: The True Story of Phoolan Devi', the film chronicled Devi's journey from a child bride subjected to caste oppression and sexual violence to a feared dacoit leader in the Chambal ravines.

The film won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi and the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Movie. Seema Biswas received widespread acclaim for her raw and uncompromising portrayal of Phoolan Devi, which remains one of the most memorable performances in Indian cinema.

Neena Gupta's Current and Upcoming Work

Meanwhile, Neena Gupta continues to remain active across films and streaming platforms. She was most recently seen in the romantic drama 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.'

Her upcoming release, 'Vadh 2', described as a spiritual sequel to the 2022 thriller 'Vadh', is scheduled to hit theatres on February 6, 2026. (ANI)