Veteran actor Neena Gupta opened up about her early struggles in Mumbai, recalling feeling lonely, scared, and uncertain. She revealed she had no money or work, and her boyfriend, with whom she arrived, also left her.

'Scary and very lonely': Early days in Mumbai

Veteran actor Neena Gupta recalled her early days in Mumbai, candidly opening up about the 'loneliness, fear and uncertainty' she experienced when she first arrived in the city to pursue a career as an actor. Speaking to ANI in an exclusive interview, Neena Gupta shared that she came to Mumbai with her then boyfriend but had no money, no work and no family support. Recalling the emotional and financial struggle, the actor said the initial phase of her life in the city was deeply unsettling.

"I felt lonely. No mom, no dad, no money. I was living at someone else's place who didn't want me there. It was scary and very lonely," she said. "She added that although she did not have the courage to come to Mumbai alone and arrived with her boyfriend, he eventually left her as well. "Although I came with my boyfriend, as I didn't have the courage to come alone. But he also ditched me. Somebody said a very nice thing. 'You don't die of old age. You die of loneliness'. That was very bad here. I had no work," the actor said.

Reflecting on Career Choices

The actor further reflected that during her formative years in the industry, Neena wished she had someone to guide her through the complexities of entering the film business. "I wish I had someone who would have guided me on the rules of entering the film business. One of the biggest disasters was doing the film 'Saath Saath'. The film was a big hit and I became very confident. And that was the end of it. Actresses who want to lead should not begin with comedy," she added.

A Celebrated Career

Despite the early struggles, Neena Gupta has gone on to carve a celebrated career spanning several decades. She continues to remain active across films and streaming platforms and was most recently seen in the romantic drama 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'. A three-time National Award winner, Neena's acclaimed body of work includes 'Badhaai Ho', the 'Panchayat' series, 'Uunchai', and the award-winning 'Who Chokri'.

Upcoming Projects

Neena Gupta's upcoming release, 'Vadh 2', described as a spiritual sequel to the 2022 thriller 'Vadh', is scheduled to hit theatres on February 6, 2026. As per the trailer, lead actors Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta return as Shambhunath and Manju, respectively, in Vadh 2, which offers a glimpse into their lives: Manju has been jailed, and her husband undertakes a dangerous mission to get her out. (ANI)