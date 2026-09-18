Neena Gupta has often faced public scrutiny over her personal choices, motherhood and fashion. From marriage questions to pregnancy rumours in her 60s, the actor has addressed the judgments with humour and confidence.

Neena Gupta has never shied away from speaking about the judgments she has faced over her personal life, motherhood and fashion choices. The actor recently opened up about intrusive questions, online trolling and the pregnancy rumours that surfaced after a recent public appearance.

Neena Gupta recalls facing questions about marriage

Speaking to News18, Neena recalled how people would frequently question her about when she would get married. She said she would respond firmly, pointing out that she was financially independent and questioned why others were concerned about her personal choices.

The actor also recalled an incident involving her neighbours, saying they had complained about her. Neena said she eventually found out who was behind it and chose to distance herself from those people.

Pregnancy rumours left Neena Gupta annoyed

Earlier this year, Neena attended Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding reception in Hyderabad. Photos and videos from the event led some social media users to speculate that she was pregnant after a slight bulge appeared around her stomach.

Neena explained that she was wearing a saree made from thick fabric, and the pleat had fallen in a way that created the appearance of a bulge. She said she became annoyed by the speculation and eventually began jokingly telling people that she was pregnant.

Actor stays unfazed by fashion criticism

Neena has also faced criticism over her fashion choices. In 2023, she wore a little black dress with boots at The Trial Period success party, prompting some online users to question whether the outfit was appropriate for her age.

However, several others praised her confidence and style. Neena has continued to remain comfortable with her fashion choices, despite expectations about how women should dress as they grow older.