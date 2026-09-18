Actor Sonu Sood took a witty jibe at the iPhone 18 craze, sharing a picture of long queues and urging people to focus on building a 'better society'. His comment came as fans, including Vicky Kaushal, lined up to buy the new models.

Sonu Sood's take on the iPhone craze

Actor Sonu Sood had some fun with the iPhone 18 craze on Friday, sharing a picture of customers lined up outside an Apple store along with a witty message. On Friday, the actor shared the picture on social media along with a message about spending and doing something for society. “New phone, new EMI… same old bills! Maybe it’s time we queue up to make a difference, not just upgrade our phones. The real upgrade is a better society,” he wrote.

Take a look New phone, new EMI… same old bills! 😂 Maybe it’s time we queue up to make a difference, not just upgrade our phones. The real upgrade is a better society. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WBVDzGrbaV — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 18, 2026

Celebrities and fans line up for new model

The post came as customers across cities lined up to get their hands on the newly launched iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Among the first Bollywood celebrities to get his hands on the new phone was Vicky Kaushal. The actor was spotted at Apple BKC in Mumbai on Friday as sales of the new iPhone models began.

In visuals captured by paparazzi, the ‘Raazi’ actor was seen checking out the phone and taking selfies before waving at the cameras with the new device in his hand.

For some customers, however, the annual iPhone launch has become more than just buying a new phone. Rahul, a customer from Bengaluru who has been buying iPhones since the iPhone 7, reached the store around 5 am. Speaking about his experience, Rahul said, “I’ve been here since around five o’clock in the morning. There was a long queue. People from Haryana, Delhi, and Mumbai are here just to buy the iPhone. I’ve been purchasing iPhones for a very long time. I remember my first iPhone was an iPhone 7. Since then, I’ve been continuously buying iPhones… I’m expecting a phone. But it’s like a festival for me. iPhone launch is like a festival. Every year, I try to buy an iPhone,” he said.

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max: Features and Price

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max went on sale in India on Friday, September 18. Pre-orders for the two models had opened earlier this month.

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are available in black, silver, glacier and a new burgundy finish. The phones come with a 48MP Fusion Main camera with variable aperture and new Pro camera controls. They are powered by Apple’s A20 Pro chip and feature a new vapour chamber.

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900 for the 256GB model, while the 512GB, 1TB and 2TB variants are priced at Rs 1,89,900, Rs 2,39,900 and Rs 3,14,900, respectively.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900 for the 256GB variant. Its 512GB, 1TB and 2TB variants are priced at Rs 2,04,900, Rs 2,54,900 and Rs 3,29,900, respectively. (ANI)