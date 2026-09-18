Bollywood star Salman Khan was spotted at Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar’s home for Ganesh Chaturthi. While navigating a large crowd, he was seen kindly helping a child. The actor has been attending several Ganpati events this season.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan was seen making his way through a crowd of fans and paparazzi after offering prayers at Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar’s residence during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. As fans and photographers gathered around the ‘Bhaijaan’ actor, Salman was seen asking the crowd to move back and clear the path. He also folded his hands while requesting people to make way.

With the crowd getting difficult to manage, Salman’s security team tried to take him towards his car. Amid the rush, the actor was seen stopping when a child approached him. A video shared by a paparazzo showed Salman leaving Shelar’s residence after seeking Lord Ganesha’s blessings. The actor was seen with a tilak on his forehead and wearing a beanie as he stepped out of the venue. Salman shook hands with the child and then gently helped him move out of the crowd before continuing towards his car.

Khan's Festive Engagements

The actor has been visiting several Ganpati celebrations during the ongoing festivities. He earlier attended the Ambanis’ Ganesh Chaturthi celebration and later joined his family for Ganpati Visarjan at his brother Sohail Khan’s residence.

Current and Upcoming Projects

Salman is currently hosting the ongoing season of ‘Bigg Boss.’ The actor also has ‘Maatrubhumi,’ directed by Apoorva Lakhia, in his upcoming projects. The film was earlier titled ‘Battle of Galwan’ and was initially scheduled to release in April. However, its release was later postponed and a new release date has not yet been announced. (ANI)