    Nazriya Nazim Fahadh to play female lead in 'Suriya 43'?

    Nazriya Nazim Fahadh will be starring as the female lead alongside Suriya in the upcoming film directed by Sudha Kongara. However, official confirmation is still pending.

    Nazriya Nazim Fahadh to play female lead in 'Suriya 43'?
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 8, 2023, 4:35 PM IST

    Actor Suriya, currently immersed in the shooting of 'Kanguva,' is reportedly gearing up for his 43rd film. The untitled project, which is expected to mark Suriya's 43rd outing in Tamil cinema, is now tentatively named Suriya 43.

    In recent reports from the reputable online publication Let's Cinema, it has been confirmed that Nazriya Nazim Fahadh will be starring as the female lead alongside Suriya in the upcoming film directed by Sudha Kongara. However, official confirmation is still pending.

    If this materialises, it will mark a significant comeback for the Malayalam actress in Tamil cinema after a big break and her first collaboration with both the director and lead actor.

    Recent reports suggest that pan-Indian star Dulquer Salmaan has been signed on to play a significant role in the film alongside Suriya. This collaboration marks Dulquer's first onscreen association with both the national award-winning actor and director Sudha Kongara.

    However, details about this casting decision remain under wraps, as both the actor and the film's production team have maintained a tight-lipped stance on the matter.

    Speaking to a prominent Tamil publication, Kongara teased the project, saying, 'My next project is more challenging compared to 'Soorarai Pottru.' It's a big-budget film, but not a biopic. It's a movie that you will all love. I believe it's my passion project, and Suriya is equally thrilled about it.

    Last Updated Sep 8, 2023, 4:35 PM IST
