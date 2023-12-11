'Animal' box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer grosses Rs 700 crore, surpasses 'Pathaan', 'Jawan'

'Animal' is rewriting box office records, with domestic collections approaching the coveted Rs 500 crore club, which only Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol had thus far in Bollywood.

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' does not seem to stop in terms of box office collection as the film has surpassed Rs 700 crore globally. The thriller drama is rewriting box office records, with domestic collections approaching the coveted Rs 500 crore club, which only Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol had thus far in Bollywood.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' grossed Rs 37 crore in all languages on its second Sunday, and on its 10th day total, it grossed Rs 432.37 crore. The film's worldwide gross is anticipated to be more than Rs 700 crore; as of Saturday and had grossed slightly more than Rs 660 crore.

'Animal' outperforms 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan'

'Animal' outperformed both Shah Rukh Khan's blockbusters, 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan', on the second Sunday. While the former earned Rs 28.5 crore, the latter earned Rs 36.85 crore. However, in terms of total receipts following the second weekend, 'Animal' has already surpassed Pathaan.

'Animal' vs 'Pathaan'

'Pathaan' was at Rs 429.9 crore on its 12th day after the second Sunday, a figure 'Animal' has already eclipsed. However, 'Jawan' was far ahead with Rs 477 crore following its second weekend which was the film's 11th day.

'Animal'

The film was released on December 01, 2023, clashing with Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur'. Along with Ranbir, the film also stars Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri.