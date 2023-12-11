Entertainment
6 adorable photos of the couple
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most adorable, loved, and talked about couples.
Their romantic relationship began in 2013 when they first met during a promotional shoot for a shampoo ad.
Their relationship sparked media interest with constant whispers and suspicions circulating in the press as both parties remained reluctant to discuss the connection openly.
On December 11, 2017, the pair married in an intimate ceremony in Florence, Italy, becoming one of the country's most talked-about celebrity couples.
They are a huge support system for each other as Anushka is often seen attending cricket matches and Virat often speaks about her in interviews.
The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter called Vamika, on January 11, 2021.