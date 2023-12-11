Entertainment

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli wedding anniversary

6 adorable photos of the couple

Image credits: Instagram

The couple

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most adorable, loved, and talked about couples. 

Image credits: Instagram

First meet

Their romantic relationship began in 2013 when they first met during a promotional shoot for a shampoo ad. 

Image credits: Instagram

Relationship

Their relationship sparked media interest with constant whispers and suspicions circulating in the press as both parties remained reluctant to discuss the connection openly.

Image credits: Instagram

Marriage

On December 11, 2017, the pair married in an intimate ceremony in Florence, Italy, becoming one of the country's most talked-about celebrity couples.

Image credits: Instagram

Support system

They are a huge support system for each other as Anushka is often seen attending cricket matches and Virat often speaks about her in interviews.

Image credits: Instagram

First child

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter called Vamika, on January 11, 2021.

Image credits: Instagram
