President Droupadi Murmu greeted citizens on Parsi New Year Navroz, calling it a symbol of new beginnings and renewed hope. She highlighted the Parsi community's significant contributions to India's development through enterprise and philanthropy.

President's Navroz Message

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday extended greetings and best wishes to citizens on the eve of Parsi New Year Navroz, saying the festival symbolises "new beginnings and renewed hope" and reminds people of the values of co-existence and service to humanity.

In her message, President Murmu said, "On the auspicious occasion of Parsi New Year Navroz, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens living in India and abroad, especially Parsi brothers and sisters."

"Navroz symbolises new beginnings and renewed hope. This festival of joy and harmony reminds us of the values of co-existence and service to humanity. The Parsi community has made significant contributions to India's development through its spirit of enterprise and philanthropy," she said.

The President expressed confidence that the festival would inspire citizens to work together towards building an inclusive and developed India. "I am confident that this sacred festival will inspire all citizens to work together towards building an inclusive and developed India. May this festival bring happiness, peace and prosperity to all," President Murmu said.

History and Significance of Navroz

Parsi New Year, also known as Navroz or Nowruz, marks the beginning of spring and the renewal of nature. The word 'Navroz' is derived from Persian, where 'Nav' means new and 'Roz' means day, translating to "new day".

The celebration is believed to date back to the time when Prophet Zarathustra founded Zoroastrianism in Persia, now Iran. Zoroastrianism was one of the most important religions in the ancient world until the emergence of Islam in the seventh century.

During the Islamic invasion of Persia, Zoroastrians were forced to flee to India, following which their festivals became part of the festivities in the region and are celebrated by people from diverse cultures. Members of the Parsi community celebrate Navroz in various ways. They decorate their homes with flower garlands, wear new clothes and visit Zoroastrian fire temples. (ANI)