Sunny Deol's 'Batwara 1947' received praise from Mumbai moviegoers for its patriotic theme and emotional Partition-era narrative. Viewers lauded the performances of Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, and especially Shabana Azmi, calling it "heart-touching".

Sunny Deol-starrer 'Batwara 1947' struck an emotional chord with moviegoers in Mumbai, with many of them lauding its patriotic theme, Partition-era narrative and performances, especially those of Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, and Shabana Azmi.

A viewer who watched the film described it as "very good, very emotional, and heart-touching", saying the movie offered a glimpse into the hardships people endured during the Partition and Independence. "It felt great to see the reality of what people had to endure during the time of partition and independence. It's a very good movie," she told ANI.

Asked why she chose 'Batwara 1947' over other releases during the Independence Day weekend, she said she relates more to patriotic subjects. "I relate more to these kinds of subjects. I prefer patriotic themes, so I had that feeling of wanting to see this movie. And since it's released around August 14th/15th, it's a must-watch," she said.

Audience lauds performances and realistic portrayal

The viewer also praised Sunny Deol's performance, particularly his emotional portrayal, and compared his work favourably with his earlier patriotic films. "Absolutely. His acting and the emotions he brings to his character are very good. His role was excellent," she said.

On Karan Deol's performance as Sunny Deol's son, she said, "His acting was also quite good. I think he's just entering the industry, so he has a lot to learn, but for where he is now, it was very good."

She also lauded Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi, calling both "top-class actresses". "The role that Shabana played is very emotional and heart-touching. It felt like she was actually living those emotions. It was very, very good," she said.

Asked to describe the film in one word, one of the fans called it "heart-touching and a must-watch".

Another fan shared, "The movie is good. It's about the Hindu-Muslim dynamics that we know happened during the old partition days. The movie shows everything very realistically."

"Some people might get offended, while others will like it. That's how it is," he said.

The viewer also praised Sunny Deol's action and performance, saying the actor delivers the kind of high-energy performance audiences associate with him. "Yes, definitely. It's an action-packed movie. When you hear Sunny Deol's name, you know there will be action. And the acting is also top-class. Everything else was fine too," he said.

Shabana Azmi, however, stood out for him among the cast. "Her acting was one of the best in this cast. The way she acted felt very authentic. It didn't feel like she was just reading a script; it was completely authentic. She did a great job," he said.

Asked what he liked most about the film, he picked the storyline over the songs. "Definitely the storyline. And it's come out at a perfect time with August 15th tomorrow. So the storyline is good. You don't expect many songs in this kind of movie, so they were okay. But the storyline was the best," he said.

He also praised the overall performances, saying, "Yes, everyone's was good."

About 'Batwara 1947'

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced under Aamir Khan Productions, 'Batwara 1947' stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh in key roles.

Set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, 'Batwara 1947' follows a family whose lives are irrevocably altered as violence, fear and forced migration tear apart communities that once lived side by side.

The movie released in cinemas today. Its music is composed by AR Rahman, while the lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)