Navratri 2023: PM Modi thanks Dhvani Bhanushali for her latest song 'Garbo'; here's what he said

‘It Does Bring Back Many Memories’, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacting to Dhvani Bhanushali's latest Navratri song 'Garbo'. Bhanushali's song gained popularity with her single Vaaste in 2019, which has crossed 1.4 billion views on YouTube.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi resorted to Twitter on Saturday to compliment artist Dhvani Bhanushali for her excellent performance of a Garba song. PM further expressed his deepest appreciation to the legendary singer and said that the melodic music had been resurrected, linking it to fond memories of the past. Dhvani has created a wonderful song out of PM's lines.

PM Narendra Modi wrote, “Thank you @dhvanivinod, Tanishk Bagchi and the team of @Jjust_Music for this lovely rendition of a Garba I had penned years ago! It does bring back many memories. I have not written for many years now but I did manage to write a new Garba over the last few days, which I will share during Navratri. #SoulfulGarba."

Earlier, Dhvani also shared the song on X handle and wrote, “Dear @narendramodi Ji, #TanishkBagchi and I loved Garba penned by you and we wanted to make a song with a fresh rhythm, composition and flavour. @Jjust_Music helped us bring this song and video to life."

Who is Dhvani Bhanushali?

Dhvani Bhanushali is a famous Indian pop singer. She rose to prominence in 2019 with her single Vaaste, which has 1.4 billion views on YouTube, making her the youngest and fastest Indian pop singer to reach 1 billion views. Her first song in the film was Ishtehaar from the 2018 film Welcome To New York. The same year, she appeared in the blockbuster music videos "Ishare Tere" with Guru Randhawa and "Dilbar" from Satyameva Jayate.

Bollywood actor and the music label Jjust Music owner Jackky Bhagnani shares, "Being a part of this remarkable musical project with Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is a moment of immense pride and joy for me and Jjust Music. 'Garbo' is a tribute to our cultural heritage and the essence of Navratri, and it's a testimony to the binding strength of the music. It is an exceptional and humbling experience for me, and I am confident that 'Garbo' will become an integral part of Navratri celebrations for many years to come.."

