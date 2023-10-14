Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Navratri 2023: PM Modi thanks Dhvani Bhanushali for her latest song 'Garbo'; here's what he said

     ‘It Does Bring Back Many Memories’, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacting to Dhvani Bhanushali's latest Navratri song 'Garbo'. Bhanushali's song gained popularity with her single Vaaste in 2019, which has crossed 1.4 billion views on YouTube.

    Navratri 2023: PM Modi thanks Dhvani Bhanushali for her latest song 'Garbo'; here's what he said RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Oct 14, 2023, 1:08 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi resorted to Twitter on Saturday to compliment artist Dhvani Bhanushali for her excellent performance of a Garba song. PM further expressed his deepest appreciation to the legendary singer and said that the melodic music had been resurrected, linking it to fond memories of the past. Dhvani has created a wonderful song out of PM's lines.

    PM Narendra Modi wrote, “Thank you @dhvanivinod, Tanishk Bagchi and the team of @Jjust_Music for this lovely rendition of a Garba I had penned years ago! It does bring back many memories. I have not written for many years now but I did manage to write a new Garba over the last few days, which I will share during Navratri. #SoulfulGarba." 

    Earlier, Dhvani also shared the song on X handle and wrote, “Dear @narendramodi Ji, #TanishkBagchi and I loved Garba penned by you and we wanted to make a song with a fresh rhythm, composition and flavour. @Jjust_Music helped us bring this song and video to life."

    Who is Dhvani Bhanushali?
    Dhvani Bhanushali is a famous Indian pop singer. She rose to prominence in 2019 with her single Vaaste, which has 1.4 billion views on YouTube, making her the youngest and fastest Indian pop singer to reach 1 billion views. Her first song in the film was Ishtehaar from the 2018 film Welcome To New York. The same year, she appeared in the blockbuster music videos "Ishare Tere" with Guru Randhawa and "Dilbar" from Satyameva Jayate.

    Bollywood actor  and the music label Jjust Music owner Jackky Bhagnani shares, "Being a part of this remarkable musical project with Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is a moment of immense pride and joy for me and Jjust Music. 'Garbo' is a tribute to our cultural heritage and the essence of Navratri, and it's a testimony to the binding strength of the music. It is an exceptional and humbling experience for me, and I am confident that 'Garbo' will become an integral part of Navratri celebrations for many years to come.."
     

     

    Last Updated Oct 14, 2023, 1:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi wedding date OUT: Couple to have grand wedding soiree at THIS scenic destination vma

    Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi wedding date OUT: Couple to have grand wedding soiree at THIS scenic destination

    India Vs Pakistan 2023: Anushka Sharma's photo with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar from flight is unmissable vma

    India Vs Pakistan 2023: Anushka Sharma's photo with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar from flight is unmissable

    Romance and situational comedy truly resonate with me: Alisha Parveen RBA

    Romance and situational comedy truly resonate with me: Alisha Parveen

    I like to dress like a boy', says Disha Patani while talking about her style statement RBA

    'I like to dress like a boy,' says Disha Patani while talking about her style statement

    Leo Release : No early morning shows for Vijay starrer movie; Know why rkn

    Leo Release : No early morning shows for Vijay starrer movie; Know why

    Recent Stories

    Kuch Kuch Hotha Hain: Unseen BTS pics of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol rkn

    Kuch Kuch Hotha Hain: Unseen BTS pics of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol

    Israel Palestine war Joe Biden slams Hamas says they make Al Qaeda look pure gcw

    Israel-Palestine war: Joe Biden slams Hamas, says 'they make Al-Qaeda look pure'

    Bengaluru: 7 bikes razed in fire accident at Vijayanagar; check details vkp

    Bengaluru: 7 bikes razed in fire accident at Vijayanagar; check details

    top-3-instant-games-on-yolo247

    Top 3 Instant Games | Newly Launched on Yolo247

    Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi wedding date OUT: Couple to have grand wedding soiree at THIS scenic destination vma

    Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi wedding date OUT: Couple to have grand wedding soiree at THIS scenic destination

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon