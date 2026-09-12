PM Modi hosted a gala dinner for BRICS leaders at Bharat Mandapam, featuring 'Navarasa', a cultural performance celebrating shared heritage. The event included the BRICS Symphony, uniting musicians from member countries to foster togetherness.

Cultural Extravaganza at BRICS Gala

A special cultural performance, "Navarasa – The Universe of Shared Emotions", was presented during the BRICS Leaders' Summit Gala Dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, celebrating the shared cultural heritage and diversity of the BRICS nations.

The cultural event features the BRICS Symphony – “One Rhythm, Many Cultures”, bringing together musicians from BRICS Members and Partner countries in a unique collaborative musical performance.

Drawing on diverse musical traditions, the Symphony seeks to create a shared artistic expression that reflects the diversity, cultural richness and spirit of togetherness of the BRICS family.

The Symphony, showcasing different instruments from BRICS countries, finds synergy of music and India’s classical dance traditions, bridging musical cultures across nations.

The musical presentation is a symbol of the common bonds that the people of BRICS share, connecting diverse civilisations.

The musical event embodies the spirit of “Building a Better World Together”, through cultural exchanges.

It celebrates the diversity of artistic expressions, human experiences and human bonding.

The BRICS Symphony showcases the rich cultures and diverse civilisations of BRICS, anchored in India’s unique quality of being the land of cultural diversity.

Distinguished Guests Arrive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a gala dinner for BRICS leaders and delegates at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on Saturday evening, with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus among those arriving for the event.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived at Bharat Mandapam for the dinner, followed by Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also arrived at the venue for the gala dinner hosted by PM Modi.

18th BRICS Summit: Key Outcomes and Significance

Prime Minister Modi hosted the dinner for global leaders and delegates attending the 18th BRICS Summit, which is being held in New Delhi under India's chairship.

The gala dinner comes hours after BRICS leaders unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026, with the document calling for reforms in global governance and stronger representation of developing countries.

The 18th BRICS Summit is being held under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, with development, sustainability and innovation forming key areas of focus.

BRICS has emerged as an important platform for coordination among major emerging economies and for advancing the interests of the Global South in multilateral institutions.

Its agenda spans development, finance, technology, trade and people-to-people exchanges.

The grouping currently comprises 11 countries: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE. Collectively, its members account for around 49.5 per cent of the global population, 40 per cent of global GDP and 26 per cent of global trade. (ANI)