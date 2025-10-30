Ahead of National Unity Day, actors Mukesh Rishi and Preeti Sapru led a multi-faith Unity March in Pahalgam to promote communal harmony. The event included tributes to terror victims, while a separate 'Run for Unity' was held in Srinagar.

Actors Mukesh Rishi and Preeti Sapru joined a multi-faith delegation, comprising religious leaders, for the Unity March in Pahalgam ahead of the National Unity Day. Organised by the Indian Minorities Federation, the Unity March aimed to deliver the message of "United India" and "communal harmony". During this time, floral tributes were also offered to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 people at the Balidaan Stambh, followed by multifaith prayers. Several Kashmiri women and young girls also tied 'Raksha Sutra' as a tie of gratitude to the Indian Army personnel. The message of "United India" and "communal harmony" from Pahalgam showcased the spirit of the country, i.e., "India is One Nation, and no evil forces could disintegrate it."

Actors Champion Unity at Pahalgam March

Speaking at the Unity March, actor Mukesh Rishi explained the purpose of remembering the lost souls. "The motive behind coming here was to remember the people who lost their lives during the tragic incident of April 22. We can never forget the day, but it taught us a lesson that we should stay united. There should be no difference between the states," Mukesh Rishi said.

Preeti Sapru, while addressing the crowd, said, "All the people of Kashmir are united. Our Kashmiri brothers are working across the country, and India belongs to all of them."

Srinagar Police Organise 'Run for Unity'

Ahead of National Unity Day, the Srinagar Police organised a "Run for Unity" on Thursday to mark Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, celebrating the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. National-level players, including Parvez Rasool, joined the event to encourage youth participation in sports.

Commemorating Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

The 150th birth anniversary of the Iron Man and architect of a united India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, will be celebrated on October 31 at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, reflecting the spirit of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat." Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary is celebrated across India as National Unity Day. (ANI)