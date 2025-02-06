'National Jiju' Nick Jonas in Mumbai for Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth's wedding [WATCH]

Nick Jonas arrived in Mumbai to attend Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth's wedding. Haldi and Mehndi ceremonies took place, with Priyanka enthusiastically participating in the dance festivities

Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 6, 2025, 5:02 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra's younger brother, Siddharth Chopra, is getting married to Neelam Upadhyay. The couple is reportedly tying the knot today, Thursday. Priyanka had already arrived in Mumbai with her daughter, Malti Marie, to attend her brother's wedding. Now, her husband and international singer, Nick Jonas, has also arrived in Mumbai for his brother-in-law's wedding. Nick was spotted at the Mumbai airport a short while ago and proceeded to the JW Marriott hotel in Juhu. Photos and videos of Nick are going viral on social media, with fans exclaiming, "The international brother-in-law has arrived!"

 

 

Priyanka Chopra's Brother's Haldi-Mehndi Ceremony

Siddharth and Neelam's Haldi-Mehndi ceremony took place yesterday evening, Wednesday. Priyanka shared several photos and videos from the Haldi ceremony on her Instagram. In these photos, Priyanka, dressed in a yellow lehenga, is seen dancing enthusiastically. Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, also joined in the fun, dancing with joy at welcoming her daughter-in-law.

About Priyanka Chopra's Brother

Priyanka Chopra's brother, Siddharth Chopra, is a businessman and professional chef. He studied at Les Roches International School of Hotel Management in Switzerland. In 2014, he launched a restaurant called The Mugshot Lounge in Koregaon Park, Pune, which closed in 2019. He then went on to study at the London Film Academy. Currently, he is part of his sister Priyanka's production house, Purple Pebble Pictures, which produces films in multiple languages. In 2023, Siddharth started Chopra Farms, which delivers fresh, organic, and seasonal food. He reportedly has a net worth of 42 crore rupees.

