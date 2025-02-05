PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra kicks off wedding rituals

Priyanka Chopra's brother, Siddharth Chopra's wedding rituals have commenced with a puja ceremony. Priyanka's mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, shared photos of the puja ceremony on social media. See photos…

Dr. Madhu Chopra is seen worshipping Lord Ganesha and Goddess Durga in the shared photos, marking a spiritual beginning to the wedding celebrations.

Madhu Chopra captioned the photos, "A divine start to wedding celebrations," emphasizing the sacred and auspicious nature of the wedding rituals.

Madhu Chopra further wrote, "May Mata Rani bless Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyay with happiness, love, and prosperity."

Madhu Chopra concluded the caption with, "Blessed to have family and friends for this auspicious beginning."

Priyanka Chopra, looking stunning in an orange suit, can also be seen in the pictures, interacting with her mother and guests.

Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, is seen warmly greeting guests at the 'Mata Ki Chowki', adding a personal touch to the wedding celebrations.

In some pictures, she is seen performing Mata Rani's aarti and other rituals as instructed by the priest.

The 'Mata Ki Chowki' was reportedly hosted at Dr. Madhu Chopra's residence on Tuesday night, marking an intimate and spiritual celebration ahead of the wedding.

Neelam Upadhyay's Mehendi ceremony was also held at her home on Tuesday night, adding to the celebrations with vibrant colors and traditional festivities.

Reports suggest that both families gathered for Siddharth and Neelam's Haldi ceremony on Wednesday, celebrating the joyous occasion with traditional rituals and family bonding.

