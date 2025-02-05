PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra kicks off wedding rituals

Priyanka Chopra's brother, Siddharth Chopra's wedding rituals have commenced with a puja ceremony. Priyanka's mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, shared photos of the puja ceremony on social media. See photos…

article_image1
Published: Feb 5, 2025, 8:17 PM IST

Dr. Madhu Chopra is seen worshipping Lord Ganesha and Goddess Durga in the shared photos, marking a spiritual beginning to the wedding celebrations.

 

 

article_image2

Madhu Chopra captioned the photos, "A divine start to wedding celebrations," emphasizing the sacred and auspicious nature of the wedding rituals.

article_image3

Madhu Chopra further wrote, "May Mata Rani bless Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyay with happiness, love, and prosperity."

article_image4

Madhu Chopra concluded the caption with, "Blessed to have family and friends for this auspicious beginning."

article_image5

Priyanka Chopra, looking stunning in an orange suit, can also be seen in the pictures, interacting with her mother and guests.

article_image6

Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, is seen warmly greeting guests at the 'Mata Ki Chowki', adding a personal touch to the wedding celebrations.

article_image7

In some pictures, she is seen performing Mata Rani's aarti and other rituals as instructed by the priest.

article_image8

The 'Mata Ki Chowki' was reportedly hosted at Dr. Madhu Chopra's residence on Tuesday night, marking an intimate and spiritual celebration ahead of the wedding.

 

article_image9

Neelam Upadhyay's Mehendi ceremony was also held at her home on Tuesday night, adding to the celebrations with vibrant colors and traditional festivities.

article_image10

Reports suggest that both families gathered for Siddharth and Neelam's Haldi ceremony on Wednesday, celebrating the joyous occasion with traditional rituals and family bonding.

