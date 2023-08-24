National Film Awards: Kangana Ranaut reacts after Thalaivii gets snubbed over Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi

Today the 69th National Film Awards for 2023 were announced. The awards, which honor exceptional contributions to the Indian film industry, saw some unexpected winners and heartfelt reactions from both laureates and audiences.

Among the standout winners were Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon, who shared the Best Actress Award, and Allu Arjun, who secured the Best Actor title. R. Madhavan's "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect" was crowned with the Best Feature Film award, a recognition of the film's cinematic prowess and storytelling finesse. The National Awards, known for their credibility and impartiality, acknowledged a range of talents and cinematic genres, painting a vivid picture of the vibrant Indian film landscape.



One film that garnered considerable attention was "Thalaivii," a 2021 release centered around the life of late Tamil Nadu political leader and former Chief Minister, J. Jayalalithaa. Portrayed by the versatile Kangana Ranaut, the film captured both acclaim and controversy. While it may not have resonated as anticipated at the box office, Kangana's performance received praise and admiration. Many viewers believed she might secure a National Award for her portrayal, but the film was not among the winners this year.

Kangana Ranaut, no stranger to expressing her thoughts candidly, took to her Instagram stories to share her sentiments. She congratulated all the winners of the National Film Awards 2023, noting the event as a convergence of artistic excellence from diverse corners of the country. Kangana's message of unity and appreciation for the rich mosaic of Indian cinema reflected the profound impact of such awards in fostering camaraderie among artists.

Addressing the omission of "Thalaivii" from the winner's list, Kangana displayed grace and gratitude. She humbly acknowledged the unpredictability of art's reception and highlighted the subjectivity inherent in artistic endeavors. Kangana's words resonated with the essence of the awards themselves, which not only celebrate achievement but also acknowledge the diversity of perspectives that shape the world of cinema.

The National Awards jury recognized Alia Bhatt's captivating performance in "Gangubai Kathiawadi" and Kriti Sanon's compelling portrayal in "Mimi" by awarding them the joint Best Actress accolade. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Gangubai Kathiawadi" stood out with multiple awards in categories such as Best Editing, Best Make-up, Best Screenplay Writer (Adapted), and Best Dialogue. The recognition of Pankaj Tripathi's supporting role in "Mimi" further highlighted the film's impactful storytelling.

Looking ahead, Kangana Ranaut, has an exciting year lined up. With two major releases on the horizon, "Tejas," where she essays the role of an airforce officer, and "Emergency," a politically charged drama in which she portrays Indira Gandhi, Kangana's versatility is poised to captivate audiences once again. Her directorial venture adds another layer to her creative journey, reflecting her multi-faceted engagement with cinema.