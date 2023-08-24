Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    National Film Awards winners list: Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt-Kriti, RRR, Rocketry and more win big

    69th National Film Awards: The awards will be declared on Thursday evening in New Delhi. From Best Actor, Best Actress to Best Film, winners in multiple awards categories were announced with a press meet at 5 p.m. Check out all the updates:

    National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Suriya Likely To Win Best Actor; Full Winners List OUT Today
    The National Film Awards winners were unveiled today, August 24, during a press conference in New Delhi. Several legendary films that competed in 2021 received their fate in this highly anticipated award event. The 69th National Film Awards winners were revealed today in New Delhi. This year saw a clear and significant clash between regional film and Bollywood.

    The declaration is noteworthy because it celebrates the achievements of artists and filmmakers in 2021, when the world was dealing with the Covid-19 epidemic, which wreaked havoc all across the planet. Following a substantial closure, relatively few films in 2021 attempted to resurrect the theatrical run while attracting cinephiles to the big screen. A total of 280 feature films in 20 languages were chosen.

    Full Winners List 

    Complete winners’ list:

    Best Feature Film: Rocketry
    Best Director: Nikhil Mahajan, Godavari
    Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: RRR
    Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration: The Kashmir Files
    Best Actor: Allu Arjun, Pushpa
    Best Actress: Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kriti Sanon, Mimi
    Best Supporting Actor: Pankaj Tripathi
    Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi
    Best Screenplay (Original): Nayattu
    Best Screenplay (Adapted): Gangubai Kathiawadi
    Best Music Direction (Songs): Pushpa
    Best Music Direction (Background Music):
    Best Male Playback Singer: RRR
    Best Female Playback Singer:
    Best Lyrics:
    Best Audiography (Location Sound Recordist):
    Best Audiography (Sound Designer):
    Best Audiography (Re-recordist of the final mixed track):
    Best Choreography: RRR
    Best Cinematography:
    Best Costume Design:
    Best Production Design: Sardar Udham
    Best Editing: Gangubai Kathiawadi
    Best Make-up: Gangubai Kathiawadi
    Best Stunt Choreography: RRR
    Best Hindi Film: Sardar Udham
    Best Kannada Film: 777 Charlie
    Best Malayalam Film: Home
    Best Gujurati Film: Chhello Show
    Best Tamil Film: Kadaisi Vivasayi
    Best Telugu Film:
    Best Haryanvi Film:
    Best Dimasa Film:
    Best Tulu Film:
    Best Marathi Film:
    Best Bengali Film: Kalkokkho
    Best Assamese Film: Anur
    Best Child Artist:
    Best Children’s Film:
    Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation:
    Best Film on Social Issue:
    Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director:
    Best Non-feature Film:
    Best Environment Film:
    Best Film on Family Values:
    Best Short Fiction Film:
    Best Investigative Film:
    Best Promotional Film:
    Best Science and Technology Film:
    Best Exploration Film:
    Best Educational Film:
    Best Film on Social Issues:
    Best Arts and Culture Film:
    Best Biographical Film:
    Best Ethnographic Film:
    Best Debut Non-feature Film of a Director:
    Best Direction:
    Best Cinematography:
    Best Audiography:
    Best Narration Voiceover:
    Best Music Direction:
    Best Editing:
    Best On Location Sound:
    Best Non-Feature Film – Ek Tha Gaon (Garhwali & Hindi)
    Best Director – Bakual Matiyani for the film Smile Please (Hindi)
    Best Film on Family Values – Chand Saanse (Hindi)
    Best Cinematographer – Bittu Rawat for the film Pataal Tee (Bhotiya)
    Best Investigative Film – Looking For Challan (English)
    Best Educational Film – Sirpigalin Sipangal (Tamil)
    Best Film on Social Issues – Mithu Di (English), Three Two One (Marathi & Hindi)
    Best Environmental Films – Munnam Valavu (Malayalam)
    Best Book on Cinema: Music by Laxmikant Pyarelal: The Incredibly Melodious Journey by Rajiv Vijayakar
    Best Film Critic: Purushothama Charyulu
    Best Film Critic (Special Mention): Subramanya Bandoor
     

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2023, 6:27 PM IST
