Ahaan Shetty discusses his experience in 'Border 2,' co-starring Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. He credits director Anurag Singh for pushing him to inhabit a soldier's mindset, focusing on authenticity over typical action film conventions.

Actor Ahaan Shetty is gearing up for the release of his most-awaited film 'Border 2', which also stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh. As the release date is around the corner, Ahaan reflected on his experience working in Border 2. He also opened up about how working under director Anurag Singh reshaped not only his performance but his understanding of the discipline, responsibility and mindset required to portray a soldier on screen.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

On Working with Director Anurag Singh

"Anurag Singh understands that authenticity cannot be manufactured; it has to be earned, and he made it clear Border 2 would be forged with military precision, not typical action conventions," he said. For Ahan, this meant moving far beyond executing high-octane sequences or dramatic moments.

Inhabiting a Soldier's Mindset

"He constantly pushed me to inhabit a mindset rather than just execute sequences," Ahan explains. "I had to understand what my character was carrying into every moment,the weight of his training, the responsibility to his team, and the knowledge that every decision has life-or-death consequences," Ahaan added.

A Tribute to Service

According to him, Anurag Singh fostered an environment where the cast and crew were constantly reminded of the responsibility that comes with telling such a story. "We weren't just making an action film, we were creating a tribute to service, where every frame honoured the real heroes who wear the uniform," Ahaan shared, calling this perspective "the greatest gift" the director gave the team.

About Border 2

Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series & J.P. Dutta's J.P. Films. The movie is scheduled to be released on January 23rd 2026.