Natasa Stankovic addresses Hardik Pandya divorce rumours amid ongoing speculation (WATCH)

Amid ongoing speculation about the purported divorce between Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife, Natasa Stankovic, the Serbian model has addressed inquiries regarding their potential separation.

In a video circulated on Reddit, Stankovic is seen fielding a journalist's question about the swirling rumours surrounding her marriage. Responding to the query, Natasa simply stated, “Thank you very much.” This cryptic reply has left netizens puzzled, with many interpreting it as a tacit acknowledgement that the divorce rumours may be true. The video was also shared by @indiaforums on X, further fuelling the speculation.

Rumours are suggesting that Stankovic may seek a 70% share of the cricketer's assets as part of the legal settlement. Amidst the divorce speculations, Hardik Pandya was notably absent from visuals of the Indian cricket team departing for the USA to compete in the forthcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

During the IPL 2024 tournament, Pandya, as the captain of the Mumbai Indians team, faced significant criticism from spectators. However, he was conspicuously absent from the initial group of cricketers travelling to the US for the T20 World Cup 2024. Other Mumbai Indians players set to join the national squad, such as Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav, were observed embarking on the journey.

Following the Mumbai Indians' exit from the tournament, the players set to participate in the T20 World Cup were anticipated to arrive in the US first. In the upcoming tournament, Hardik Pandya serves as the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team, with Rohit Sharma assuming the role of captain. Sharma, along with Head Coach Rahul Dravid and batting coach Vikram Rathore, was among the initial contingent of Team India cricketers to head to the US.

