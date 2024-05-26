Natasa Stankovic addresses Hardik Pandya divorce rumours amid ongoing speculation (WATCH)
Amid ongoing speculation about the purported divorce between Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife, Natasa Stankovic, the Serbian model addressed the rumours in a video circulating on Reddit. Responding to a journalist's inquiry, her cryptic reply has left netizens puzzled, fuelling further speculation about the couple's potential separation.
Amid ongoing speculation about the purported divorce between Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife, Natasa Stankovic, the Serbian model has addressed inquiries regarding their potential separation.
In a video circulated on Reddit, Stankovic is seen fielding a journalist's question about the swirling rumours surrounding her marriage. Responding to the query, Natasa simply stated, “Thank you very much.” This cryptic reply has left netizens puzzled, with many interpreting it as a tacit acknowledgement that the divorce rumours may be true. The video was also shared by @indiaforums on X, further fuelling the speculation.
Rumours are suggesting that Stankovic may seek a 70% share of the cricketer's assets as part of the legal settlement. Amidst the divorce speculations, Hardik Pandya was notably absent from visuals of the Indian cricket team departing for the USA to compete in the forthcoming T20 World Cup 2024.
During the IPL 2024 tournament, Pandya, as the captain of the Mumbai Indians team, faced significant criticism from spectators. However, he was conspicuously absent from the initial group of cricketers travelling to the US for the T20 World Cup 2024. Other Mumbai Indians players set to join the national squad, such as Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav, were observed embarking on the journey.
Following the Mumbai Indians' exit from the tournament, the players set to participate in the T20 World Cup were anticipated to arrive in the US first. In the upcoming tournament, Hardik Pandya serves as the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team, with Rohit Sharma assuming the role of captain. Sharma, along with Head Coach Rahul Dravid and batting coach Vikram Rathore, was among the initial contingent of Team India cricketers to head to the US.
Also Read: 'I Miss You, Baba': Sachin Tendulkar pays heartfelt tribute to his father on 25th death anniversary
- Arshdeep Singh
- Axar Patel
- BCCI
- BCCI statement
- Cricket
- HArdik NAtasa breakup
- Hardik Pandya
- Hardik Pandya IPL performance
- Hardik Pandya absence
- Hardik Pandya absence reason
- Hardik Pandya and Natasa
- Hardik Pandya assets
- Hardik Pandya controversy
- Hardik Pandya news
- Hardik Pandya performances
- Hardik Pandya troubles
- Hardik Pandya update
- Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic
- Hardik break up
- IPL 2024
- IPL criticism
- IPL playoffs
- IPL season
- India Forums
- Indian cricket diaspora
- Indian cricket team
- Indian cricketer
- Indian cricketers
- Instagram rumours
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Kuldeep Yadav
- Mohammed Siraj
- Mumbai Indians
- Mumbai Indians captain
- Nassau County International Cricket Stadium
- Natasa HP break up
- Natasa Hardik break up news
- Natasa Pandya
- Natasa Pandya break up
- Natasa Pandya breaking up
- Natasa Pandya breking up news
- Natasa Pandya divorce
- Natasa Pandya divorce update
- Natasa Pandya divouce news
- Natasa Pandya latest break up news
- Natasa Pandya latest news
- Natasa Stankovic
- Natasa Stankovic Instagram
- Natasa Stankovic news
- Natasa Stankovic video
- Natasa break up
- Natasa response
- Pandya break up news
- RCB
- Rajasthan Royals
- Ravindra Jadeja
- Reddit speculation
- Reddit video
- Rishabh Pant
- Rohit Sharma
- Royal Challengers Bangalore
- Serbian model
- Shivam Dube
- Sports
- Suryakumar Yadav
- T20 World Cup 2024
- T20 World Cup preparation
- T20 World Cup schedule
- Team India
- USA
- West Indies
- cricket break
- cricket campaign
- cricket captain
- cricket controversy
- cricket couple
- cricket criticism
- cricket departure
- cricket departure news
- cricket event
- cricket family
- cricket family pictures
- cricket fans
- cricket gossip
- cricket gossip news
- cricket headlines
- cricket journey
- cricket matches
- cricket media
- cricket news
- cricket pictures
- cricket preparation
- cricket relationship rumours
- cricket rumors
- cricket speculation
- cricket speculation news
- cricket team
- cricket team departure
- cricket tournament
- cricket travel
- cricket updates
- cricketers' departure
- divorce inquiry
- divorce rumors
- divorce rumours
- divorce settlement
- journalist query
- legal settlement
- marriage speculation
- personal life
- relationship status
- social media
- social media rumours
- vice-captain
- visa appointment