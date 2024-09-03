Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Naseeruddin Shah reveals disturbing fear of 'Islamophobia Wave' after 1999 Kandahar Hijacking

    After the backlash, Netflix agreed to set up a disclaimer for the series and mention the real names of the hijackers. 

    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 6:55 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 6:55 PM IST

    Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah recently opened up about feeling disturbed and 'terribly concerned' after the 1999 Kandahar Hijack of IC814. Speaking to the media about his newly released show, Shah talked about fearing a ‘wave of islamophobia’ after the horrifying incident of 1999. 

    “I was about 50 when this happened, end of the previous century. I remember being extremely disturbed because I feared that it would provoke another wave of Islamophobia. Luckily, at that time, it didn’t. I remember feeling terribly concerned about the situation and what it would lead to. I was left with a feeling of unease. I could not pinpoint why I felt this but I did feel that the passenger and pilot went through a horrific time. No closure. I remember feeling this,” Shah said.

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Additionally, a large chunk of the audience is criticizing and disappointed by the Netflix show IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, starring Vijay Varma, Dia Mirza Pankaj Kapur, Arvind Swamy, and Naseeruddin Shah. 

    Following the show's release, several people called for a boycott since the hijackers' names were non-Muslim. However, a previous Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement from 2000, which recounted the sequence of events, admitted that the hijackers used the codenames Burger, Shankar, Bhola, and Doctor.

    “For the benefit of audiences unfamiliar with the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814, the opening disclaimer has been updated to include the real and code names of the hijackers. The code names in the series reflect those used during the actual event. India has a rich culture of storytelling — and we are committed to showcasing these stories and their authentic representation,” said Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India.

