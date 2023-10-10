Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Nargis Fakhri takes a dig at Bollywood relationships says, 'No one knows the truth unless you have a friend'

    Nargis Fakhri believes that Bollywood celebrities in the industry lie and everything appears to be perfect, but it may not be.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 10, 2023, 1:20 PM IST

    Seems like Ranbir Kapoor's 'Rockstar' co-star Nargis Fakhri knows a lot of gossip and the reality of Bollywood relationships. In an interview, she was asked who she seeks relationship advice from among Indian celebrities. She couldn't name anyone because she believes that the celebrities in the industry lie and everything appears to be perfect, but it may not be. She also said that she would rather get a therapist than take advice from Bollywood celebrities for relationships. 

    The 43-year-old actress was asked if she had ever sought love advice from an Indian star. To which she replied, "I mean, tell me someone who has a good relationship? Tell me who has the most loving marriage or relationship. To be honest, I would not follow anyone's advice as things are different and no one tells you the truth unless you have a friend who gives you the truth."

    She also said that most people hide reality because they want things to look great and hence she would use her own mind or even see a therapist if she requires one but never a celebrity. 

    Nargis also spoke out about co-stars flirting with each other. She claims that everyone flirts with everyone else, even if it isn't intended because humans are naturally flirtatious. "I mean, everyone hits on everyone, even if they're not hitting on them, because I think human beings are naturally flirty." So, even if they aren't hitting on you, they are hitting on you, does that make sense? Or maybe they're not hitting on you and you just think they are. Some individuals are misled; for example, they believe I'm hitting on them, but I'm just pleasant. So you have no idea who is hitting on whom."

    On the work front, Nargis's first film performance was in the 2011 romance movie 'Rockstar', for which she received a Filmfare Award nomination for Best Female Debut. She was later seen in films like 'Azhar', 'Main Tera Hero' and more.

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2023, 1:20 PM IST
