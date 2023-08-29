Nagarjuna Akkinneni turns 63: Taking a look at his glorious run through Tollywood and beyond

Celebrating Nagarjuna Akkineni's 64th birthday, a Tollywood icon with a 37-year career. From a child artist to lead hero, he shifted from lover boy to versatile actor. Crossed borders with Hindi films like "Khuda Gawah." TV hosting, "Bigg Boss Telugu." A charismatic journey of cinematic legacy

Celebrating the 64th birthday of Nagarjuna Akkineni, a prominent figure in the South Indian film industry, is an opportunity to reflect on his remarkable cinematic journey spanning nearly 37 years. Born into the illustrious Akkineni family, Nagarjuna carries forward a legacy that includes his father, the renowned Telugu actor and producer Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

Nagarjuna's tryst with the world of cinema began as a child artist, featuring in movies such as "Sudigundalu" and "Velugu Needalu," thanks to his father's support and connections. However, his debut as a lead protagonist came in 1986 with "Vikram," a Telugu remake of the Hindi film "Hero." The movie achieved tremendous success, catapulting Nagarjuna into the limelight and establishing his presence in the industry.

Following this breakthrough, Nagarjuna's acting skills garnered acclaim in films like "Majnu" and "Aakhari Poratam." His portrayal of a heartbroken lover in "Majnu" captured hearts, while his versatility was showcased in "Aakhari Poratam." In 1989, he achieved another milestone with the blockbuster "Geethanjali," where he portrayed a contemporary lover, leaving an indelible mark on audiences.

A pivotal moment in Nagarjuna's career was his collaboration with director Ram Gopal Varma for "Shiva." This film marked a transformation in his image from a romantic hero to an intense young man, further demonstrating his acting range.

Nagarjuna's popularity transcended regional boundaries, with notable roles in Hindi cinema. He appeared in movies such as "Khuda Gawah," sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi, and Mahesh Bhatt's "Criminal," which garnered significant praise from audiences. More recently, he played a crucial role in Ayan Mukerji’s "Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva."

His charismatic presence extended to television, where he hosted shows like "Bigg Boss Telugu" and "Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu," effectively connecting with a wider audience beyond the silver screen.