Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nagarjuna Akkinneni turns 63: Taking a look at his glorious run through Tollywood and beyond

    Celebrating Nagarjuna Akkineni's 64th birthday, a Tollywood icon with a 37-year career. From a child artist to lead hero, he shifted from lover boy to versatile actor. Crossed borders with Hindi films like "Khuda Gawah." TV hosting, "Bigg Boss Telugu." A charismatic journey of cinematic legacy

    Nagarjuna Akkinneni turns 63: Taking a look at his glorious run through Tollywood and Bollywood
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 29, 2023, 1:43 PM IST

    Celebrating the 64th birthday of Nagarjuna Akkineni, a prominent figure in the South Indian film industry, is an opportunity to reflect on his remarkable cinematic journey spanning nearly 37 years. Born into the illustrious Akkineni family, Nagarjuna carries forward a legacy that includes his father, the renowned Telugu actor and producer Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

    Nagarjuna's tryst with the world of cinema began as a child artist, featuring in movies such as "Sudigundalu" and "Velugu Needalu," thanks to his father's support and connections. However, his debut as a lead protagonist came in 1986 with "Vikram," a Telugu remake of the Hindi film "Hero." The movie achieved tremendous success, catapulting Nagarjuna into the limelight and establishing his presence in the industry.

    Following this breakthrough, Nagarjuna's acting skills garnered acclaim in films like "Majnu" and "Aakhari Poratam." His portrayal of a heartbroken lover in "Majnu" captured hearts, while his versatility was showcased in "Aakhari Poratam." In 1989, he achieved another milestone with the blockbuster "Geethanjali," where he portrayed a contemporary lover, leaving an indelible mark on audiences.

    A pivotal moment in Nagarjuna's career was his collaboration with director Ram Gopal Varma for "Shiva." This film marked a transformation in his image from a romantic hero to an intense young man, further demonstrating his acting range.

    ALSO READ: Jawan updates: Shah Rukh Khan to embark on an evening at Burj Khalifa with Red dress-code

    Nagarjuna's popularity transcended regional boundaries, with notable roles in Hindi cinema. He appeared in movies such as "Khuda Gawah," sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi, and Mahesh Bhatt's "Criminal," which garnered significant praise from audiences. More recently, he played a crucial role in Ayan Mukerji’s "Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva."
    ALSO READ: Millie Bobby Brown writes a book: Will the 'Stranger Things' actor quit acting? Know Details

    His charismatic presence extended to television, where he hosted shows like "Bigg Boss Telugu" and "Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu," effectively connecting with a wider audience beyond the silver screen.

    Last Updated Aug 29, 2023, 1:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Weeknd and Lily Rose Depp starrer 'The Idol' cancelled after Season 1; Know REASON MSW

    The Weeknd and Lily Rose Depp starrer 'The Idol' cancelled after Season 1; Know REASON

    Salman Khan spotted exiting dubbing studio amid security donning 'bald' look; intrigues fans curiosity vma

    Salman Khan spotted exiting dubbing studio amid security donning 'bald' look; intrigues fans curiosity

    Millie Bobby Brown writes a book: Will the 'Stranger Things' actor quit acting? Know Details MSW

    Millie Bobby Brown writes a book: Will the 'Stranger Things' actor quit acting? Know Details

    Onam 2023: Akhil Marar, Amritha Suressh and other Malayalam TV stars share wishes on social media MSW

    Onam 2023: Akhil Marar, Amritha Suressh and other Malayalam TV stars share wishes on social media

    Onam 2023 Abhishek Bachchan wishes fans happiness on festive ocassion; check out post ADC

    Onam 2023: Abhishek Bachchan wishes fans ‘happiness’ on festive ocassion; check out post

    Recent Stories

    Nitin Gadkari unveils world 1st prototype of BS 6 Hybrid Ethanol powered Toyota Innova vehicle gcw

    Nitin Gadkari unveils world's 1st prototype of BS-6 ‘Electrified Flex Fuel Vehicle'

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Rishabh Pant surprises Indian cricket team with an unplanned visit during practice session osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Rishabh Pant surprises Indian cricket team with an unplanned visit during practice session

    The Weeknd and Lily Rose Depp starrer 'The Idol' cancelled after Season 1; Know REASON MSW

    The Weeknd and Lily Rose Depp starrer 'The Idol' cancelled after Season 1; Know REASON

    Salman Khan spotted exiting dubbing studio amid security donning 'bald' look; intrigues fans curiosity vma

    Salman Khan spotted exiting dubbing studio amid security donning 'bald' look; intrigues fans curiosity

    Jharkhand 4 dead, several injured as car runs over crowd in Palamu; check details AJR

    Jharkhand: 4 dead, several injured as car runs over crowd in Palamu; check details

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon