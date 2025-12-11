Delhi CM Rekha Gupta paid tribute to the late actor Dharmendra, calling him a once-in-a-century figure whose artistic talent and humble nature influenced Indian cinema. She said his legacy will live on and be cherished for decades to come.

CM Rekha Gupta calls Dharmendra a 'once-in-a-century figure'

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta honoured the legacy of legendary actor Dharmendra, calling him a once-in-a-century figure whose artistic talent and humble nature profoundly influenced Indian cinema and society. Speaking at the late actor's prayer meet in New Delhi, she said Dharmendra's contribution extended far beyond films. CM Gupta noted that Dharmendra's body of work earned admiration not only across India but around the world, and his warm, humble nature made him beloved beyond the screen. The gentle smile he carried became a lasting memory for generations of fans, symbolising his grace and simplicity. His demise has created a void that can never be filled, however, his timeless films will always remain in "our hearts", and Dharmendra's legacy will continue to live on and will be cherished for many decades to come.

"Dharmendra ji jaisa vyaktitva, unke jaisa kalakaar aur samaaj ko samarpit vyakti sadion mein sirf ek baar hota hai. Poore desh aur vishv bhar mein log unki kala ke deewane hain. Unka saumya vyaktitva aur chehre ki woh muskurahat har Bharatiya ke dil mein raj karti hai. Unka hamare beech se jaana hum sabke liye atyant kashtdayak hai. Unki filmein hamare dilon mein hamesha apni jagah banaaye rakhenge aur hum unhe sadion tak yaad rakhenge," she said in her tribute. (A personality like Dharmendra ji, an artist of his stature and a man dedicated to society, is born once in a century. People across the country and the world admire his art. His gentle nature and that warm smile ruled the hearts of every Indian. His passing is painful for all of us... His films will always remain in our hearts, and we will remember him for generations.)

Anurag Thakur remembers Dharmendra's charm and talent

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anurag Thakur added, "Bhartiye cinema mein lambe samaye tak apni kala apni pratibha ki jo amit chaap chod kar gaye swargiye Dharmendra ji swabhav se bahut sharmile, dekhne mein atyant sundar, aur kahen to kai dashakon tak unke abhinay, unki khoobsurti aur unki superhit filmon ki charcha desh bhar mein hoti rahi. Is dukh ki ghadi mein, hum Dharmendra ji ke parivaar ke saath mazbooti se khade hain." (The late Dharmendra ji, who left an indelible mark of his art and talent in Indian cinema for a long time, was very shy by nature, extremely handsome to look at, and for decades, his acting, his beauty, and his superhit films were talked about across the country. In this hour of grief, we stand firmly with Dharmendra ji's family.)

An Enduring Legacy in Indian Cinema

Known widely as the "He-Man of Bollywood," Dharmendra's filmography includes evergreen classics such as 'Sholay', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke', 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela', 'Dharam Veer', 'Phool Aur Patthar', 'Satyakam' and 'Anupama'. His effortless charm, screen presence and emotional depth earned him fans not just in India but globally. Dharmendra passed away on November 24, but the legacy he left behind will continue to inspire generations for years to come.