    Nagarjuna Akkineni opens up on claims of Telugu films being sexist, ‘promoting stalking’

    Nagarjun has defended the Telugu film industry saying that the majority of the films from the industry are neither sexist nor promote stalking.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 11, 2022, 4:54 PM IST
    Image: Getty Images

    Telugu actor, Nagarjuna Akkineni, has gone on defending the Telugu film industry against allegations that the industry has ‘sexist’ lyrics and at the same time, allegedly ‘promoting stalking as romance’. Nagarjuna said that while some movies do promote sexism, the majority of films do not do that.

    In an interview, Nagarjuna spoke about how the Telugu language, when translated literally into English, comes off as ‘very, very sexist’. He cited an example of ‘Bangarrahu songs’ with folk tunes, Nagarjuna said that if the lyrics of the songs are translated to English, they would mean something on the lines of ‘Are you going to sleep with me tonight?’. However, on the contrary, the song in Telugu is beautiful and not how it appears in the literal English translation.

    Nagarjuna went on to claim that there are some films that have a sexist tone and may also romanticise stalking. That he said si because the world is not a perfect place and that majority (Telugu) films are not like that at all. On the work front, Nagarjuna is presently getting ready for the release of his upcoming film ‘Bangarraju’. In this, the actor will be seen alongside his son, Naga Chaitanya.

    ‘Bangarraju’ is a spin-off of the 2016 hit film ‘Soggade Chinni Nayana’. Filmmaker Kalyan Krishna Kurasala has hlemed the film. Other than the father-son duo, the movie will also feature actors Ramya Krishnan and Krithi Shetty. The film is slated for a theatrical release on January 14, amidst the growing Omicron scare in the country.

    Other than the Telugu film ‘Bangarrahu’, Nagarjuna will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus ‘Brahmastra’ which will be released in installments. The first installment of the film will be released in September this year. The movie, featuring actors Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and Amitabh Bachchan among others, has September 30 as its slated date of release.

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2022, 4:56 PM IST
