Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu meet her ex-father-in-law Nagarjuna? Fans were left wondering

On Friday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was spotted at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, owned by Naga Chaitanya's father, Nagarjuna. Fans were left wondering what might be the motive for her visit.

Last month, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation since then, many stories have come out hinting what can be the reason. It was also said that Samantha had removed several posts of the two (Sam and Naga) from her Instagram handle.

On Friday, fans went crazy when Samantha was spotted at her ex-father-in-law Nagarjuna’s studio. And as soon as her pictures were out on social media of her visiting Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, it went viral and left fans wondering what might be the reason for her visit.

According to reports, she was at the studio to dub for her role in Gunasekhar’s film Shaakuntalam, in which Samantha plays the titular role.

Samantha recently gave her fans good news that she is making her foreign film debut with 'Arrangements of Love' by directed Philip John. He is a BAFTA-winning filmmaker who got the award of Downtown Abbey fame.

She shared a post with these words: "Jumping for joy that you picked me sir Philip John... Thank you Sunitha Tati and Guru Films for the opportunity. Can't wait to start this exciting journey." In the film, Samantha will be playing a bisexual Tamil woman who runs a detective bureau.

Talking about Samantha and Naga Chaitanya; the couple dated for more than three years and tied the knot in a destination wedding in W resort Goa in 2017 in front of close friends and family.

Currently, Samantha is on cloud nine with her success of The Family Man 2 playing the ruthless Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter