    Naga Chaitanya to marry second time? Who is the lucky girl? Sobhita Dhulipala or someone else?

    After divorcing Samantha Ruth Prabhu two years ago, Naga Chaitanya is getting married, but the bride-to-be is not actress and purported girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala, according to sources.
     

    First Published Sep 15, 2023, 4:40 PM IST

    Naga Chaitanya is once again in the news for his personal life, and this time there is a lot of talk about the actor's plans for a second marriage following his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Two years ago, Chay and Sam split, shocking their followers. Later, the actress Sobhita Dhulipala from Made in Heaven 2 and the Custody actor were linked, and photos of the two from a London restaurant went viral. The actor Laal Singh Chaddha is reportedly looking for a girl from a non-film background as his family prepares for his upcoming second marriage.

    According to sources, Naga Chaitanya's father, Nagarjuna, has been preparing for his son's second marriage and will withhold the identity of the girl until he has made all the necessary arrangements. This time, the superstar is the one looking for a bride for his kid; rumours have it that the girl would come from a business family and not be connected to the entertainment industry. The family hasn't responded to the news, but it's catching on like wildfire on the internet. 

    After three years of marriage, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha announced their separation while still maintaining their mutual regard for one another. While it was also said that Samantha received Rs 250 billion in alimony, she denied the claims on Koffee With Karan 7, claiming they were made up.

