Kangana Ranaut on 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Actress says, 'What happened in 2019 will be...'

Kangana Ranaut continues to make news for her provocative tweets and statements. The actress has never shied away from sharing her views on a variety of topics, including Bollywood, politics, and social concerns. Kangana recently arrived in Haridwar, where she visited many temples and sought blessings.

The actress also stated her desire to visit Kedarnath and commented on the approaching Lok Sabha elections, which would take place next year. The actress stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in excellent hands and that what occurred in 2019 would be replicated in 2024.

Kangana Ranaut's reaction to the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Kangana Ranaut remarked on the Lok Sabha elections, "There is a lot of curiosity among the people about the elections, but the same thing will happen in 2024 that it happened in 2019." Kangana Ranaut is an outspoken supporter of India's current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and she has regularly expressed her admiration for his work in tweets and interviews.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) swept back to power in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, winning 353 seats.

Kangana Ranaut wishes to visit Kedarnath

Kangana Ranaut told a news outlet that she wants to visit the cave where Prime Minister Narendra Modi meditated. In Haridwar, she visited the Dakshina Kali temple and took part in the Ganga Aarti. "I had a strong desire to visit Kedarnath, and I will do so," Kangana remarked. I intend to see all of the well-known locations."

Kangana Ranaut Upcoming Movies

Kangana Ranaut just concluded the filming of her much-awaited film 'Emergency'. The actress will portray India's late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in this film. Kangana Ranaut also directs the film. Emergency will feature key performances by Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Paresh Rawal, and Mahima Chaudhary.

Kangana will also appear as the lead in 'Chandramukhi 2'. 'Chandramukhi 2,' directed by P Vasu, is the sequel to the smash hit Tamil horror comedy film 'Chandramukhi,' which stars Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the key roles. Kangana will play a dancer in the king's court famed for her beauty and dance talents in 'Chandramukhi 2'.

Kangana will also appear in 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda' and 'The Incarnation: Sita' in the coming months.