Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh, Aryan Khan's luxury brand, gets backlash over pricing; netizens call it 'money, grabbing gimmick'

    The prices of luxury streetwear items have left Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan fans shocked. One social media user says, 'T-Shirt for Rs 24k?’. Here are some reactions from netizens 

    Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan's luxury brand, gets backlash over pricing; netizens call it 'cheap money, grabbing gimmick' RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published May 1, 2023, 9:06 AM IST

    Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan just started their luxury streetwear business, D'Yavol. The website for D'Yavol launched a few hours ago. While there was the much-needed anticipation of his website and the products, people were shocked and surprised that the brand was 'ridiculously expensive' and 'pricey'.

    Aryan and his father, Shah Rukh Khan, have been promoting the brand, creating a lot of hype among fans. A commercial starring SRK was also released. The clothing prices shocked practically everyone, with a jacket costing approximately 2 lakhs and a hoodie costing 33k. Looks like the brand D'Yavol is inspired by the collections of companies like Off-White, Fear Of God, Amiri, Vetements and Balenciaga. All of the brands are pretty pricey.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___)

    Netizens voiced their feelings on reddit. One user wrote, “Man the pricing of this screams money grabbing scheme, because wtf 💀😭.” Another stated, “this isn’t even for rich people, this is for idiotic upper class kids who want subpar clothing to show off to their school like supreme merch.” “Just checked the prices, it’s crazy. A middle class guy can never afford it,” ”2 lakh for a leather jacket?,” read another ones.

    An Instagram account about fashion also shared screenshots of the clothing items and asked, “What is going on? Who the f**k has done costing for this just want to have a word.”

    Aryan has discussed working alongside his father in an interview with Harper's Bazaar. He stated that working with SRK is never difficult since he makes the entire experience very simple. "Working with my father is never difficult because his experience and dedication make everyone's job on set easier." He also makes everyone on the team feel at ease and has a high regard for everyone. When he's on set, I always pay close attention so I don't miss anything I can learn."

    The ad starring Shah Rukh, marked Aryan’s first venture as a director in Bollywood. Aryan, who has studied Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television Production, School of Cinematic Arts at University of Southern California, had no plans of following his father’s footsteps into acting. Instead, he wanted to be behind the camera and work as a filmmaker.

    Aryan Khan has also launched D'Yavol Vodka, which is a premium brand from Poland. The clothes are also high in quality. 
     

    Last Updated May 1, 2023, 9:06 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ajith Kumar 52nd birthday special: AK 62 aka Vidaa Muyarchi's poster OUT; read details RBA

    Ajith Kumar 52nd birthday special: AK 62 aka Vidaa Muyarchi's poster OUT; read details

    Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 Want to be part of Amitabh Bachchan game show Know how to register All information HERE RBA

    KBC 15: Want to be part of Amitabh Bachchan’s game show? Know how to register? All information HERE

    Gladiator 2: From cast to release date to storyline and more RBA

    Gladiator 2: From cast to release date to storyline and more

    Want to have skin like Anushka Sharma? Here are 7 ways to get radiant and healthy skin RBA

    Want to have skin like Anushka Sharma? Here are 7 ways to get radiant and healthy skin

    Mother-to-be Gauahar Khan shines in floral gown at baby shower, husband Zaid Darbar celebrates with her ADC

    Mother-to-be Gauahar Khan shines in floral gown at baby shower, husband Zaid Darbar celebrates with her

    Recent Stories

    It may be your Kerala story it is not our Kerala story Shashi Tharoor slams Adah Sharma-starrer film

    'It may be 'your' Kerala story; it is not 'our' Kerala story...' Shashi Tharoor slams Adah Sharma-starrer film

    Ajith Kumar 52nd birthday special: AK 62 aka Vidaa Muyarchi's poster OUT; read details RBA

    Ajith Kumar 52nd birthday special: AK 62 aka Vidaa Muyarchi's poster OUT; read details

    Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 Want to be part of Amitabh Bachchan game show Know how to register All information HERE RBA

    KBC 15: Want to be part of Amitabh Bachchan’s game show? Know how to register? All information HERE

    Gladiator 2: From cast to release date to storyline and more RBA

    Gladiator 2: From cast to release date to storyline and more

    Anushka Sharma fitness secret out: 5 goals that you can imbibe from the star ADC

    Anushka Sharma fitness secret out: 5 goals that you can imbibe from the star

    Recent Videos

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon