Shah Rukh, Aryan Khan's luxury brand, gets backlash over pricing; netizens call it 'money, grabbing gimmick'

The prices of luxury streetwear items have left Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan fans shocked. One social media user says, 'T-Shirt for Rs 24k?’. Here are some reactions from netizens

Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan just started their luxury streetwear business, D'Yavol. The website for D'Yavol launched a few hours ago. While there was the much-needed anticipation of his website and the products, people were shocked and surprised that the brand was 'ridiculously expensive' and 'pricey'.

Aryan and his father, Shah Rukh Khan, have been promoting the brand, creating a lot of hype among fans. A commercial starring SRK was also released. The clothing prices shocked practically everyone, with a jacket costing approximately 2 lakhs and a hoodie costing 33k. Looks like the brand D'Yavol is inspired by the collections of companies like Off-White, Fear Of God, Amiri, Vetements and Balenciaga. All of the brands are pretty pricey.

Netizens voiced their feelings on reddit. One user wrote, “Man the pricing of this screams money grabbing scheme, because wtf 💀😭.” Another stated, “this isn’t even for rich people, this is for idiotic upper class kids who want subpar clothing to show off to their school like supreme merch.” “Just checked the prices, it’s crazy. A middle class guy can never afford it,” ”2 lakh for a leather jacket?,” read another ones.

An Instagram account about fashion also shared screenshots of the clothing items and asked, “What is going on? Who the f**k has done costing for this just want to have a word.”

Aryan has discussed working alongside his father in an interview with Harper's Bazaar. He stated that working with SRK is never difficult since he makes the entire experience very simple. "Working with my father is never difficult because his experience and dedication make everyone's job on set easier." He also makes everyone on the team feel at ease and has a high regard for everyone. When he's on set, I always pay close attention so I don't miss anything I can learn."

The ad starring Shah Rukh, marked Aryan’s first venture as a director in Bollywood. Aryan, who has studied Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television Production, School of Cinematic Arts at University of Southern California, had no plans of following his father’s footsteps into acting. Instead, he wanted to be behind the camera and work as a filmmaker.

Aryan Khan has also launched D'Yavol Vodka, which is a premium brand from Poland. The clothes are also high in quality.

